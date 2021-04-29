A TEMPORARY restriction has been imposed on the media, preventing journalists from reporting any of the evidence of a particular witness in the Sean Luke murder trial.
That order was made yesterday evening by presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds following the completion of evidence on day five of the case.
While the judge said she in no way intended to prevent the media from reporting on the trial since they were the eyes and ears of the public and that the public had a right to follow the case, based on the evidence of the witness, she decided to exercise her discretion in this one instance.
The judge said for the most part, journalists have been fairly responsible with their reporting, but again, based on the testimony of the witness, she believed it was best that it not be put into the public domain.
The witness was a person who lived in the same area at Orange Valley in Couva where Luke lived when he went missing and later found dead in March 2006.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds assured journalists present that once the witness completes his testimony, which continues tomorrow, she will lift the temporary gag order.
The witness began his testimony around 9.30 a.m., yesterday and was led into his evidence-in-chief by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.
During the afternoon period of the proceedings, criminal defence attorney Mario Merritt began his cross-examination of the witness. When the trial resumes tomorrow, Merritt will complete his cross-examination followed by that of attorney Evans Welch.
Merritt is leading a team of attorneys on behalf of accused Akeel Mitchell, 28, while Welch is leading the case for the next accused, Richard Chatoo, 30.
Both men were just teenagers when they were arrested in 2006 and charged with murdering the six-year-old child in a cane field not far from his home.
He went missing on the afternoon of March 26, and his body discovered by police on the morning of March 28.
An autopsy by pathologist Eastlyn McDonald-Burris, found he suffered massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk.
So far, 13 witnesses have testified physically, albeit virtually, while the evidence of three other State witnesses have been tendered uncontested by the defence.
Appearing alongside Merritt on behalf of Mitchell are attorneys Randall Raphael and Kirby Joseph while attorneys Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez appear together with Welch for Chatoo.
State attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith appear together with Dougdeen-Jaglal for the State.