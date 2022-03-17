In an attempt to encourage a faster delivery of justice and avoid unnecessary delays, Chief Justice Ivor Archie has issued a new practice direction, allowing judges and masters to appoint attorneys on behalf of people, including children accused of criminal offences.
Those attorneys would be appointed from the Public Defenders’ Department (PDD), and it can be done with or without the consent of an individual, or a child’s parent or guardian.
However, those judicial officers are not allowed to appoint a public defender without first informing the accused, or unless on the second adjournment of the case, an attorney who had previously been retained appears and is ready to proceed with the case.
The practice directions were gazetted on Tuesday.
According to a news release issued by the Judiciary yesterday, the rules are intended to enable courts to deal with cases justly, efficiently and expeditiously.
Issues affecting trial
It also seeks to do so by having parties promptly inform the court of any issue that may affect the date and duration of the trial, or will significantly affect the progress of the case in any way.
In making such a determination, the judge or master also has to be satisfied that in making such a direction, it will not prejudice the accused or child, or the fairness of the trial, and to do so will be in the interest of justice.
If a judge or master were to inform the accused of their intention to appoint a public defender, notice will be served on the attorney on record at least 14 days before the adjourned date of hearing, and an accused will be given the same time to hire another attorney if they wished.
“Nothing in these directions should be construed as preventing an accused or child from changing an attorney on record or otherwise instructing legal representation of their choice at any time,” the release said.
The latest practice directions came just one week after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed displeasure with the slow pace at which justice was being dispensed in this country.
Rowley had spoken during last Tuesday’s “Conversation with the Prime Minister”.
During that event, the PM said in response to a question from a member of the audience that Government had spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” on the Judiciary, but to date, the dispensation of justice in Trinidad and Tobago remained unacceptably slow.