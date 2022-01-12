BY the end of the business day tomorrow Judiciary staff are required to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
The Judiciary issued a notice at the weekend to it workers that they are mandated to do so in accordance with Government’s policy that public servants will not be allowed to return to work or be paid from next Monday if they did not at least take the first dose of vaccine.
The release stated workers needed to provide proof of their vaccination status since the public sector will be operating as quasi safe zones come January 17.
To prove their vaccination status, workers are required to provide:
• A stamped and valid immunisation card showing that at least one vaccination of a two-vaccine regime has been taken, or in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose.
• If you cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, you are to furnish the organisation with a medical certificate from a certified district medical officer.
• If you contracted Covid-19 and have to wait until three months have elapsed before taking the vaccine, a quarantine letter, or a positive PCR test result or Release from Quarantine Document must be provided.
Court manager Vernessar Cummings stated these documents must be submitted to the workers’ immediate supervisors by the end of the workday tomorrow.
“Please be advised that submission of fraudulent documents may constitute grounds for dismissal and a criminal offence,” the release stated.