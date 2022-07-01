A total of 94 Covid-19 deaths and 5,513 cases were recorded for June. This is compared to 88 deaths and 13,717 cases in May.
The Ministry of Health reported two additional deaths in yesterday’s Covid-19 update.
The patients were a middle-aged woman and a young man. One patient had multiple co-morbidities, while the other had a single co-morbidity.
This brings total deaths in Trinidad and Tobago since the start of the pandemic to 4,011.
The ministry also reported 118 new Covid-19 cases, increasing total cases to 167,097.
Tobago recorded three new cases yesterday.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 6,320.
There are currently 103 patients in hospital and 6,217 in home self-isolation.
There are no patients in step-down facilities at this time.
Of the 32 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three are in the intensive care unit and one is in the high-dependency unit.
To date, 714,047 people, or 51 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; and 685,953 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.