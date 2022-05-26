A FORMER safety officer at Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd who was “displaced from his employment without explanation” has successfully taken industrial action against the company.
The Industrial Court gave the directive after the company failed to participate in the proceedings brought by Amalgamated Workers’ Union on behalf of the sacked employee, Clint Attong.
“Absolutely no reason was given to him for his separation from the company and no responses were forthcoming despite his many attempts to get clarity on why he was no longer employed with the company,” the ruling stated.
“No procedure of any kind was followed and even in the face of an Industrial Court action, the company saw it fit to remain silent and allow the proverbial ‘chips to fall where they may’,” it added.
The ruling was delivered by judges Azeem Mohammed, Bindimattie Mahabir and Jillian Bartlette-Alleyne on April 8.
In their ruling, the judges ordered that Attong be paid compensation in the sum of $112,000.
The court action was brought in September 2019 after Attong was dismissed without an explanation in January 2018. He had been working at the company for just over six months.
According to court documents, in June 2017 he began working as a safety officer for the company and was assigned to the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway to Point Fortin, at La Romaine.
While he was at first not provided with a contract of employment, he was informed that one would eventually be given to him. This was never done.
After working at the site until early December 2017, Attong was informed by supervisor Vanessa Alexander that he was being temporarily assigned over the Christmas period to a different project at Atlantic LNG Point Fortin for a period of two weeks.
He was informed that when that period was over, he would be returning to his original work-place along the highway.
However, following the expiration of the two-week period, Attong was told by Alexander that the site had been closed for the Christmas period and he should return to work on January 2, 2018.
After doing so, he was further informed that the job site was still in the preparation stage and that his services would not be required until work resumed.
Same site
Just three days later, however, Attong claimed he was informed by another employee that another safety officer had been hired for the same site, beginning January 8.
The union claimed that Attong made multiple attempts to seek clarity on his employment status via letter as well as e-mail correspondence but none was forthcoming from the company.
Even after the union became involved and wrote the company on Attong’s behalf, no favourable response was received.
The union argued that it was the understanding of Attong that the nature of his job was full-time and open-ended in duration, amounting to permanent employment with benefits.
To bolster this argument, attorneys for the union said at no point during Attong’s employment did his supervisor inform him his position was temporary, fixed-term or project-based.
Further to that, the union’s attorneys contended it was the company that approached Attong and offered him the position, which was said to be a permanent one.
The attorneys argued that Attong was dismissed without cause or the opportunity to be heard through due process. Such a dismissal was of a harsh nature and the company in effect took the unilateral decision to cease all communication or interaction with Attong and failed to provide him with any avenue or query or any system of procedure in which to raise a grievance, the union argued.
In 2019 and 2020, Attong was also successful in two claims he brought against the Office of the Attorney General for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and assault at the hands of police officers.
In November 2019, Justice Frank Seepersad ruled in his favour after finding that he was robbed, beaten and falsely imprisoned by police officers in 2011.
Just over one year later, Justice Margaret Mohammed also ruled in Attong’s favour after finding he was maliciously charged and prosecuted by officers in 2014 with three counts of larceny with intent to defraud.