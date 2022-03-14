After a two-year hiatus, the Judiciary will from today be resuming the process to reintroduce jury trials at the High Court.
Since March of 2020 when Covid-19 first reached the shores of Trinidad and Tobago courthouses across the country have been closed to members of the public. Those accused of criminal offences and elected to have their fate determined by a jury were also unable to have their trials heard given health safety measures put in place by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
Those measures were established to protect the public as well as judicial staff.
Last Friday evening, however, the Chief Justice issued his latest practice direction indicating that from today jury trials will once again be permissible.
But this does not mean safety measures will no longer be in place.
Of utmost importance is the protection of jurors, staff and others within those buildings from the virus, the direction stated.
“No juror must be required to sit shoulder to shoulder with another person,” the direction stated.
Over the past six months 1,148 judicial staff members were in quarantine. Up to last week, 54 of them were in still in isolation with 26 cases being monitored. Six staff members have died from the virus.
That information was revealed in an internal e-mail between Archie and two High Court judges who had questioned the Chief Justice’s decision to not physically reopen the courts even though it was announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley two Fridays ago that, from February 7, all public servants were required to return to work.
The new practice direction allows for “hybrid hearings” where some aspects will be virtual and others in-person.
Prisoners, however, will not be brought to court and, therefore, there will still be the need for live video feeds from the prisons.
CJ questioned
Since before the Covid-19 pandemic, courtrooms at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, the San Fernando High Court and a number of Magistrates’ Court had been outfitted with screens to allow for virtual hearings sometime in the future.
But the onslaught of Covid-19 had set the plan into high gear.
With the latest practice direction, registrars at the Supreme Court will from today be required to issue summonses to potential jurors. Judges will also have to prioritise which criminal trials will be ready for jury trials.
Over the past two years, only those who had elected to have judge-alone trials were having their matters heard.
Prime Minster Rowley recently relaxed health regulations and ordered that all public servants return to physical work. During last Tuesday’s “Discussion with the Prime Minister” Rowley had also criticised the slow pace with which cases were being determined at the courts.
Following his announcement of the relaxed health regulations, Justices Carol Gobin and Frank Seepersad sent e-mails to Archie questioning why public servants within the Judiciary were not being allowed to return to work as per the Prime Minister’s directions.
In response to those e-mails Archie had questioned who exactly would be taking disciplinary action.
“… This is the Judiciary. Thanks for the advice,” he had stated.
With the proposed resumption of jury trials, the practice direction stated that any juror who was not feeling well or had been in close contact with a Covid-positive patient or a suspected case within seven days must inform the registrar of the Supreme Court or the trial judge immediately.
“In addition, the name of any person, be it a witness, attorney, or any other party, required to attend court must be submitted to judicial officers 48 hours in advance of the scheduled hearing,” it stated.