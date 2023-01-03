High Court Judge Frank Seepersad is to be awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), the highest honour conferred on a non-resident of India or an overseas resident of India.
PBSA is conferred by the President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on non-resident Indians, persons of Indian origin or an organization/institution established and run by the non-resident Indians or persons of Indian origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad, according to a media release from Ministry of External Affairs of India.
The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 10 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The release also stated that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by the President of India at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.
The awardees represent the excellence achieved by our diaspora in various fields.
Seepersad is one of the 30 awardees this year, recommended by Jury-cum-Awards Committee.
He is to receive the award in the field of Community Welfare/ Education.
Seepersad told the Express that he is honoured to receive the award, which was previously conferred on former prime ministers Basdeo Panday and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former Government minister Lenny Saith, former Central Bank Governor Winston Dookeran, and the National Council of Indian Culture.
According to website Wikipedia, since 2016, the Government of India has doubled the number of awardees each year to 30 after a decision to grant the award once every two years.
The President of Guyana Irfaan Ali is expected to be the chief guest at the award ceremony.