Veteran journalist Dominic Kalipersad has been honoured by The University of the West Indies (UWI) Guild of Students for “his outstanding contribution to journalism and national development”.
Kalipersad, a former TV6 Head of News and Trinidad Guardian editor-in-chief, was among six persons selected by the Guild for recognition of their service to the Guild, the nation, and the region.
The others were Clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist, Dr Katija Khan, calypsonians Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons and David Rudder, singer Ella Andall, and activist Amilcar Sanatan.
The six were bestowed with the title of Honorary Life Member at the Guild’s Diamond Jubilee gala which was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on May 29.
The Guild used its 60th anniversary function to present awards to UWI students and staff who have provided outstanding service to the University and the organisation, and to formally inaugurate members of its new 2022/2023 Council.
The following Special Awards were distributed:
* Terri Ann Joseph Award, to the Guild Councillor who provided stellar leadership within the Guild of Students and beyond: Jeneice Scoty.
* Makandal Daaga Award, for Advocacy and Activism: Makesi Peters.
* Kenton K John Award, for the student who exemplified the spirit of the University: Kimmi Potts.
* Presidential Award of Honour: Prof Indar Ramnarine.