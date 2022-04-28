IF some entity comes from abroad and buys the Country Club, as long as they don’t continue the culture of the space, that’s okay, but it will always remain a symbolism of racism.
So said Khafra Kambon, director of Regional and Pan African Affairs of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago.
“That site really represents something horrific to this society because it has been the major symbol, not the only one, but the Country Club emerged as a major symbol for anti-black racism,” he said in an interview with the Express yesterday.
“It was very strongly exposed in 1969 and largely because of the late Dr Tony Martin, who had been invited there by the Soroptomist Club...he ended up suffering racial discrimination there because when he left the inside of the hall where he was addressing and he was walking around the club, right away, they told him he can’t do that,” he said.
Kambon said this country was also embarrassed by the club’s policy.
He said there was an arrangement with the Hilton Hotel, St Ann’s, and the Country Club for its guests to play tennis there.
“But those guests used to be white, and once, the person who was the public relations officer there, and there was a black couple looking to play tennis, so she called the Country Club and said she has a couple, both of them were doctors.
“They said yes, sure, because they had an expectation of the colour of the guests, and when they went there, all of a sudden, the club had no courts left, all were occupied. That was a scandal and the Express newspaper broke that story and from then on it became a major issue,” he said.
‘Reprehensible’ history
Kambon said the Country Club represents one of the most “reprehensible” part of this nation’s history.
He recalled that one of its members John Humphrey had tried to get the policy changed and that caused stress for him as well.
Kambon said the history of the Country Club cannot be changed as it was the worst symbol of racism.
“Positive change has to do with us in society; if some entity comes from abroad and buys that space, as long as they don’t continue the culture of the space, that’s okay, but there will always remain a symbolism of racism; no embassy buying that, from Germany or the United States or wherever, could ever change that history and what it means in the minds of people like myself for whom was this odious symbol for a small minority in this society and exclude people like myself, “ he said.
“It was a period when whites were totally dominant in the economic sphere and when racism was widely practised. It is an odious symbol of the period,” he said, adding that the Country Club is one of the entities responsible for the Black Power Movement.
He noted in normal diplomatic relations, no one is excluded because of the colour of their skin, so if the US Embassy is to establish its office there, it would change the nature of the space now, “but it cannot change the way the people feel about that space who know about the history; the history of that place will never be forgotten”.
