Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Andrea Bharatt has become a daughter of the nation who united the country and awakened a consciousness that must be kept burning.
The former Prime Minister said she was humbled to be asked to speak at Andrea's funeral and she does so "as a grieving mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a sister, a wife, a friend and a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,".
Persad-Bissessar said she cannot recall when last our nation has been so united for a cause as it has been over the past days.
Andrea's death, she said, has gripped our nation, sending shockwaves through a land that is desperate for answers.
"Andrea, your nation owes you a debt of gratitude. You have united a nation and you have awoken a social consciousness like never before sending ripples through the red white and black," she said.
"...We owe it to Andrea to work to ensure that the girls and women in our country and also the boys and men in our country are free from fear, free to pursue their potential to the fullest and to the best of their ability," she added.
Persad-Bissessar said Andrea's death must bring action.
"Andrea has touched the soul of our nation. She has awakened a consciousness in our country, which we must keep burning in our hearts and minds for generations to come," she said.
"Just as the hymn entreats our Precious Lord for comfort, to hold our hand, by the life Andrea lived and died, Andrea is calling on each of us," she added.
"She is calling on each of us to be each other's keeper, to continue to hold hands in love, to hold hands in unity, to hold hands to heal a broken nation. Today I ask you humbly, respectfully, let us honour her by heeding her call to action," said Persad-Bissessar.
She said she did not know Andrea but she feels she has come to know her as she has become a daughter of nation.
"As a mother, I can see that Andrea was a devoted daughter that we all could feel proud of. She was her daddy's little girl, her teachers' shining star, her friends' biggest supporter, and her family's light," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said she saw a video of Andrea and her dad playing with a toy car she had when she was a child.
"The innocence and pure joy I heard in her laughter and the beauty I saw in her smile will be imprinted in our minds as she is today laid to rest today," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the the loss of Andrea has resonated with her to the core.
"I know what it is like to experience loss and grief. Today I want to assure Daddy Bharatt, as Trinidad and Tobago has so affectionately called him, that when the deafening silence, the depths of darkness and emptiness are overwhelming, know just wait on the Lord and he shall strengthen thine heart," she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted the outpouring of love and support from the people of T&T.
"Trinidad and Tobago, you have been your brother's and sister's keepers over the last few days, but it must not end there. There are hundreds if not thousands of families like Andrea's who are in a similar tragic situation and so today I beg you, I implore you to reach out to those families and hold their hands never letting go," she urged.
"The circumstances may colour Andrea's life and death. However, we must never allow those who took her life... to take from her what she has done for Trinidad and Tobago," she added.
Persad-Bissessar said Andrea has inspired a generation of women and men in our society who are now making their voices heard on her behalf demanding justice.
She said the spontaneous outpouring of love and grief truly demonstrates the "majesty and will of the Lord,".
Persad-Bissessar expressed gratitude to WPC Katina Williams for holding Andrea's father's hand and supporting him.
"Thank you also Trinidad and Tobago for holding hands in the past days in loving memory of Andrea and so many other victims of crime as well as your demands for justice," said Persad-Bissessar.