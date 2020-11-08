Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says an ‘administrative error’ resulted in her statement congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden being an almost exact copy of a message posted hours earlier by British politician Sir Keir Starmer.
The “error” has become the subject of debate and ridicule on social media.
In the now deleted Facebook post on Saturday afternoon under her name , Persad-Bissessar is quoted : "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States of America. He ran a campaign on decency, integrity, compassion and strength.
I also want to congratulate Kamala Harris on being elected Vice-President, the first woman and person of colour to take that role. Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division.
Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages came together to vote for a better, more optimistic future.
This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America's place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with T&T and other allies to defeat this pandemic. I am looking forward to T&T forging an even stronger relationship between T&T and USA.”
The post appeared several hours after Starmer’s posting, which read: "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States of America.
He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share—decency, integrity, compassion and strength.
"And I want to congratulate Kamala Harris on being elected Vice-President, the first woman of colour to take that role.
"Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division.
"Millions of Americans of all background and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future. This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America's place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with Britain and other allies to defeat this pandemic and fight climate change….I am looking forward to building on this and forging an even stronger relationship between the UK and the USA.”
Starmer is the Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition.
The similarity in the messages became a social media joke on Saturday afternoon.
Her opponent for the political leadership of the party in the UNC’s internal election, Vasant Bharath , seized upon the issue, writing: “Plagiarism is a despicable act of dishonesty…it is stealing someone else’s idea, labour and sweat and calling it your own”.
Persad-Bissessar’s post was later deleted, with a new statement being issued on Saturday night which read:
“On behalf of the United National Congress, I wish to extend congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on becoming the 46th President of the United States. I wish to also extend a special congratulations to the new Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is now the first woman and person of colour to hold this office.
After a keenly contested campaign, the American people have chosen the plans, policies and direction in which they want their nation to move forward. We can all agree that after an election, unity is key to a nation moving forward.
The American people and the people of Trinidad and Tobago have long shared a warm and mutually beneficial relationship, and we expect that this valuable and productive relationship will continue under President-elect Biden.
I offer President-elect Biden my best wishes for a successful term for himself as well as for the people of the United States of America.”
On Persad-Bissessar’s Facebook page this morning, there’s apology stating: ”Today we experienced an administrative error. We apologise for this mistake and have since taken steps to ensure this does not reoccur. Apologies extended to Sir Keir Starmer.“ (Administrator)