Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has warned that citizens should brace for an increase in their electricity bills after the August 14 local government election.
Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Guaico Secondary School, Sangre Grande, on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said Government is waiting till after the polls to implement the increases as proposed by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).
She said with the rate of crime, they will be using these revenues and taxes to buy more body bags.
The former prime minister said that under the Keith Rowley Government, $500 billion has been spent in eight years, and there is nothing to show for it as the heavy hand of taxes continues to be imposed on the people, with incoming property tax and “inheritance tax”.
She noted the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) slogan that it’s the “right choice”.
However, Persad-Bissessar said the PNM is the only party in the history of politics which can ask citizens to vote for it and then impose higher taxes and an increased cost of living as the nation suffers.
“I say that can never be the right choice, it is insane, it is a mad choice to vote for a Government that has spent $500 billion in eight years and there is nothing to show for it,” she said.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “We now have information that they plan now, after the local government election, to increase your electricity rate, that is the information we now have. Property tax, your 25 per cent inheritance tax all going towards buying body bags for the hundreds being murdered under this waste-of-time Hinds (National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds)”.
She said under her tenure as prime minister, there was development in the country without any new taxes.
Persad-Bissessar said crime is out of control in Trinidad and Tobago as she questioned how property tax and “fake local government reform” is going to change anything.
Citizens, she said, are living in constant fear with murders and home invasions, and struggling to survive with the increased cost of living.
A UNC government, she said, will repeal the property tax law.
Persad-Bissessar outlined the UNC’s crime-fighting plans and reiterated that her government will introduce “stand your ground” legislation to treat with home invasions, and also make legal gun ownership easier through a proper vetting process.
She took issue with Prime Minister Rowley’s statements at a public meeting in St James two weeks ago when he said the UNC wanted to give guns to one race so they could shoot another race.
Persad-Bissessar urged the people to not fall for race-baiting.
She questioned how would a victim know who to shoot when mask-wearing bandits enter their homes.
“You are in your home, whether in the day or night, you are with your family, a bandit invades your home, what do you do? Do you say, Mr Bandit, sir, please take off your mask so I can see if you look like me, then I will decide if to shoot you or not to shoot you’? Total nonsense! Because all across the land, every creed, every race, every religion, red, blue, white, green, black, we are all being hit by the bandits. Everyone!” she charged.
She questioned what would Opposition Senator Anil Roberts, who is of mixed race, do if criminals attack him.
“Which half of you will be the shooter and which half of you will be the shot person?” she said.
She said the Government is spending millions and campaigning on propaganda from their playbook.
“Millions to bribe Judases, but none for your children’s laptops, school supplies, none for supplies for the Police Service, none to repair roads and prevent flooding,” she said.
She said the PNM has chosen Hinds over the safety of this nation.
“It is time to stop toting and start voting,” Persad-Bissessar said.