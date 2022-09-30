“This budget is a vicious frontal attack on the poor and working classes. It also reeks of fascism. Its wicked policies are designed to benefit the PNM (People’s National Movement) upper-class at the expense of the poor and working class.”
That was the opening remark by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday, as she tabled her response to the 2023 budget presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday.
Stating that the country’s economy is crisis with the business sector heavily polarised and the small and medium enterprise sector severely challenged, she added: “This budget is also an unnecessary provocation of our poor and working class citizens.”
Persad-Bissessar said the Government used depressed oil and gas prices as their justification for not increasing the value of social grants, pension and public assistance to realistic levels as well as for stalling important projects and increasing the price of fuel on several occasions.
“So logically, like everyone else, when world oil, gas and ammonia price skyrocketed as it has done in the past 17 months, dramatically increasing revenue, people expected an opposite response, and at very least a softening of the severely constrictive policies Government had instituted over the past 84 months.
“Like the rest of the population, we were hoping for a budget to address the realities in our country. What happened instead Madam Speaker, the Government’s reaction was to introduce and raise even more taxes, remove even more subsidies. Raise fuel prices yet again and offer unions almost less that minimum wage. Instead of sustainable measures for growth, development and an increase in the quality of life of people, the presentation was a long, tiring, misleading diatribe laced with statistical deceit, bluff and outright manipulation and falsification of data.”
She said a review of the economy shows that there were contractions in multiple sectors in 2021 among which were mining and quarrying (-5.2%), trade and repairs (-4.7%), accommodation and food supplies (-5.9%), information and communication (-0.5%), and professional and scientific services (-2.1%).
“The date first quarter for 2022 shows contraction in the same sectors, but yet the Minister was projecting recovery. So, contrary to the Minister’s claims the TT economy is not growing, it is declining.”
Noting that there was no Covid in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined in those years, she said, it is evident that the cause for economic collapse lies not with Covid, but with something more substantial, which lies squarely at the hands and feet of the Finance Minister and the Government.
Labelling Imbert’s projection of a two per cent economic growth for 2023 as a ‘guesstimate’ since it was arrived at by the Ministry of Finance and not the Central Statistical Office (CSO), Persad-Bissessar said: “The Government has no clear policy direction to signal to local and foreign investors where to place their capital. Citizens do not have a clear focus on what sectors will be growing and how to prepare to take advantage of the potential growth sectors through education, training and for employment. Domestic and foreign investors rely on GDP growth as a back of the envelope indicator of economic prosperity in a market when conducting a due diligence and whether to enter increased investments or to withdraw.
“Investors will look on with great concern at an energy-based economy which continues to record declines in the face of very high prices in the energy sector. Foreign investors will form one conclusion…the environment for business is not favourable, and this is a critical reason why the economy continues to slide downwards under this Government. No amount of marketing can mask a failing economy.
“This year’s budget offers no hope that Government has a plan outside of remaining dependent on the declining energy sector.”
Public sector debt
The Opposition Leader also took the knocked the Government over its borrowing.
“The Minister advised the country, and I quote, “based on the current borrowing and repayment schedule we expect no significant increase in our total Government debt in the 12 months between December 2021 and December 2022.
“Despite these bold utterances, I note the Minister chose not to tell the population that he had in fact borrowed $7.33 billion in fiscal 2022. And guess what, the Minister plans to borrow another $8.2 billion in fiscal 2023,” she added.
She questioned when did these borrowings took place.
“Curiously, I also noted the revised figure for total financing needed in fiscal 2022 to fund the deficit was $2.43 billion. Why did the Minister borrow $7.33 billion in 2022 which id $4.9 billion more that his financing needs? Where has this money gone? I challenge the Minister to explain why he borrowed 200 per cent more than he needed to finance his 2022 deficit. What did you do with that money? Where has that money gone? You have to tell the country.”
She also questioned why Imbert is planning to borrow $8.2 billion when he boasted that the deficit for fiscal 2023 will be $1.51 billion.
“What is this borrowing for? Is this to service debt, and if so, which debt?”
Noting that in the PNM’s seven years in office they raised the country’s net public debt by 50 per cent compared to what they met in 2015, Persad-Bissessar stated that the country has already paid over $62 billion in debt servicing over the last seven years. “That’s taxpayers’ money,” she said.
She said the Government is borrowing more than they are paying back, so effectively they are borrowing to pay debt, which is something that will continue in a vicious cycle.
Employment
“There remains a significant query about the actual employment and underemployment in T&T. Based on NIB (National Insurance Board) reports submitted in Parliament, some 113,000 with jobs contribution to the NIB in 2015 were no longer contributing in 2020. This implies that 113,000 persons were added to the unemployment pool although this was never reflected in CSO’s employment data, which reported low unemployment levels.”
She said something is amiss with the reported figures of new contributors by the NIB.
“According to NIB reports, the total figure increased by 42,000 from June 2020 to June 2021. This is suspicious as it would mean in the height of lockdowns and business closures, 42,000 jobs were created. It just doesn’t make sense.
“Available CSO statistics also show a fall in the number of persons employed by 54,000 under this Government. This matter of joblessness has received very little serious attention from this Government over the last seven years.”
She said in the five years her Government was in office they created 54,500 new jobs and maintained the jobs of those whom were already employed, without having to raise a single tax.
Soft incentives
Taking aim at some of the incentives contained in the budget, she said at first glance they appear to be very good things and in some instances they are, but the devil is in the details.
“The Government plans to collect from taxpayers $40.5 billion in tax revenue. And they plan to take over one billion from the increase in fuel prices. But what do they offer instead, some measly fiscal handouts.
“Nothing in these incentive appear to be part of a comprehensive plan for making specific sectors more competitive, and they just amount to tinkering with the economy.
“The proposed increase in personal income tax allowance amounts to just $4.10 per day. You cannot even buy a doubles, far less a bake and shark. To make matters worse, the Minister demonstrated how out of touch he was by stating that this $4.10 increase per day would help offset the increase in fuel prices. This is ludicrous since fuel prices affect the cost of virtually every product or service.”
The Opposition Leader stated that the increase in the VAT threshold has a negative effect on businesses who wish to participate in the VAT regime.
“Instead, the Government should have provided enhanced technical support to enable companies to comply and participate in the scheme. This increase in the VAT threshold has two knock-on effects. It is an insignificant measure given that companies earning just under $42,000 per month must participate, so this has been increased to a minimum of $50,000 per month.”
She added that some companies will no longer be able to get VAT refunds since they would no longer be meeting the threshold, thus, the smaller companies who pay VAT will suffer as they would not be able to claim back.
“The renewable energy rebate is aimed at the larger commercial farms, not small farmers. Small farmers are not in a position to invest thousands of dollars in solar energy or wind energy, and this is what the renewable energy rebate is for.
“I saw the apprenticeship programme, that’s a joke. The existing on-the-job training programme offers the same service to an even wider group of participants between the ages of 16 to 35. However, Government has callously reduced the OJT programme by almost 50 per cent, instead of strengthening and enhancing that OJT programme.
“You will see as of June 2015 when we left office, there was a total of 7,533 trainees under the programme. Under this Government, as of July this year they have been reduced to 4,070 active trainees participating,” she noted.
She then labelled then labelled the manufacturing tax credit as nonsense.
“No one would invest five or ten millions because the manufacturer would get back a $50,000 tax credit. Further, this will not be of value to company with tax losses. The fact that this is a one-time measure will only benefit those companies that have been lucky to be resilient against the onslaught of Covid lockdowns. Six thousands business closures and loss of market opportunity has already occurred.”
Following are some of the measures Persad-Bissessar outlined that the United National Congress (UNC) will undertake when they get back into Government:
Health Plans
“I want to give the assurance today, that this is a sector that impacts everyone, and when the UNC forms the next Government, we have several plans for improving and restoring the nation’s healthcare to first-world standards.
“Just to mention a few:
● Immediately make the necessary Legislative changes to the Children’s Life Fund.
● Implement a patient charter with waiting times guidelines / timely care guarantees
● Re-implement the extended hours at the Health Centres
● Implement a way to do non-urgent surgeries on weekends to deal with backlogs
Checklist for delivery
● Explore the potential of the capacity of the private sector to complement these initiatives
● Implement the Health Card to monitor dispensing of medicines and detection of abuse
● Reduce waiting times for Diagnostic tests
● Introduce a mobile diagnostic unit with MRI / CT to ease backlog and improve
accessibility for non-urgent cases
Education
“The SEA and CSEC levels results show that students could not cope with the changes the
pandemic brought. This could have been caught and rectified before the exams if the Government had a data-driven policy approach. That is if the Government had been proactive in ensuring that our students were prepared during both the online and hybrid systems.
“The high cost of getting to school, the absence of a proper school transportation regime, the fact
that so many have been unemployed, and the rising cost of living have led to some children
dropping out of the school system because parents could not afford to send them to school. And what will happen to these children that drop out? Some may be permanently unemployable. Others may turn to crime. Others may become homeless. This Government is creating a lost generation.
“When the opposition forms the next Government. I promise we will make educating the children of this nation, who are the future generation, the number one priority once more.
Food Security
“Now unlike the PNM, the UNC has a plan.
“UNC’s National Economic Transformation Master Plan places agriculture as the central pillar of our economic diversification strategy.
“It would lead to massive job creation and reestablish T&T’s food security, with proposed initiatives such as:
● Creating Agricultural Parks with all necessary infrastructure and focusing on local crops, organic ‘superfoods’ and non-traditional export crops.
● Implementing an Agriculture Insurance Protection System to protect farmers from losses incurred through flooding, drought, pest and diseases, praedial larceny, fire and business interruption.
● Investing in Research and Development, and encouraging innovation in Agricultural practices, processes, technology and commercialisation of new products.
● Working with farmers and private sector investors to capitalise on global demand for non-traditional food crops which offer lucrative export opportunities, such as hot peppers.
● Inviting private investors to establish an agro-processing complex to process the supply from the agricultural parks. It will be created through the lease of 25,000 acres of former Caroni lands to registered farmers and private investors.
“There must be a focus on policies that will spur economic growth. Our nation desperately needs innovative solutions to this crisis.
Rebuilding the country
“There is no question that - in spite of the Minister’s false narrative that we are doing “reasonably well” - the reality is that our country’s future is in peril under this PNM Government. Our economy is tanking, and the Government is oblivious to what needs to be done. The Prime Minister has called on citizens to “stay the course” but on that course, we are headed straight for disaster.
“The United National Congress is ready, willing and able to steer our country into calm waters. Our record speaks for itself. Under the government I led, the economy was on a stable growth path, we had initiatives in train to increase revenue generation, and we created over 56,000 jobs. We have a comprehensive plan to rebuild our economy and restore stability.
The first recommendation we have is to:
1. Reduce the tax burden
We believe reducing the heavy tax burden on our citizens and businesses most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will help our citizens start to regain their footing.
We will simplify the personal and corporate income tax regime, simplify the VAT regime, remove basic food items from the VAT net, and improve the efficiency of the tax system by strengthening the Board of Inland Revenue, VAT office and Customs and Excise.
Our second booster to help our economy recover is to:
2. Jumpstart food security
We believe there must be a jump start to our agriculture sector by leasing 25,000 acres of former Caroni lands to create agricultural parks, while spending at least 10% of the PSIP to develop agricultural access roads, irrigation and drainage for these agricultural parks. We will also incentivize the private sector to establish an agro-processing plant in Couva. There
will be NO more wastage or dumping of produce which is a bane for many of our farmers.
3. The third strategy we are proposing is to restart the refinery to regain fuel security.
We believe the Government must re-examine its plan and we are proposing to restart a reformed Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery. By re-opening Petrotrin, we will have greater fuel security, save foreign exchange, provide meaningful jobs and ensure the company continues to contribute to the Treasury.
4. Our fourth proposal is for the government to invest in renewable energy.
The UNC’s initiatives in renewable energy and recycling such as the establishment of a solar energy park at Tamana and industrial recycling parks across the East-West corridor will reduce our carbon footprint while adding to our environmental resiliency.
5. Our 5th economic booster for the economy’s recovery is the creation of 3 innovative funds to mobilise financial resources. We believe the government should now adopt this approach and start the National Food Security Fund, National Infrastructure Fund, and National Climate Trust Fund. These funds will not raise our public debt.
National Economic Transformation masterplan
The UNC’s Masterplan lays out a comprehensive suite of policy initiatives and programmes to steer the economy toward a more sustainable development path. Our plan is to create 50,000 new jobs. We will focus heavily on diversification and new business development so that people across the country can benefit. With the economy in sharp decline, we must focus on new revenue generation schemes.
We have identified several prosperity engines to create new jobs, transform our economy and create more revenue:
1. Brechin Castle Agro Processing Complex
2. Sugar Manufacturing Facility
3. East West Biotechnology Manufacturing Corridor
4. Sevilla Digital Innovation Park
5. Tamana “Solartech” Renewable Energy
6. West POS ‘Trini Creative Arts Street/ Area’
7. East POS Steelpan Manufacturing Facility
8. Piarco Aircraft Maintenance Repair and Operations Hub
9. Cedros/ Moruga Southwest Peninsula Economic Zone
10. Point Galeota Energy Logistics Hub
11. Plymouth International Cruise Ship/ Marina Complex
12. Making Tobago a duty-free zone
13. Port of Spain Port revitalization
“These prosperity engines will mobilise and engage the private sector, both local and international, and their implementation will have large positive multiplier effects in kick-starting the economic recovery, fostering growth and supporting transformation.”