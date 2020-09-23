Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to express her annoyance with some former UNC government members who have been calling for her to vacate office.
She said they have been crying like “little ants or flies” because they were not given a seat in the House or Senate.
Persad-Bissessar said she is ready to battle them at the party’s internal polls.
“The party will hold its internal elections when they are due. I will put my hat in the ring and I challenge you manos y manos, woman to woman, come forward and put your name next to mine. I understand they looking for somebody who want to challenge me because none of them want to put their name next to mine, so do not worry, that is the democracy,” she said.
“I am not resigning, I will call and the party will call its internal election when it’s due, and again I say come forward, I’ll take on all comers, I’m not afraid of any of you, I’ve been here longer than you and I’m far brighter than you can ever, ever hope to be,” she added.
She reminded that the UNC secured more than 309,000 votes in the general election and it will continue to be a voice for the people.
She knocked the media as she criticised the report on the missing peacock.
“Because it seems we have a media who has gone mute that it would report about somebody looking for a peacock... if you heard that anywhere else in the world, you would have had an uprising when people are suffering in these times,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar lamented the electoral system in the country, as she said the UNC got more votes in the general election in Trinidad than the PNM, but lost.
She noted the UNC did not contest Tobago.
Persad-Bissessar highlighted the inequality of the seat distribution as she noted Siparia is one seat, while Diego Martin is divided into three seats.
“The seats are configured in a way that it is so easy for the election results [to] turn out where the majority of the people in the country in Trinidad voted not for the PNM... but they end up with the government,” she said.
However, she noted that this was the first time the UNC secured its largest number of votes without a partnership.
She said the result was not what was expected, but she and the UNC will not give up.