Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said this may be a dark Christmas for thousands of citizens who are suffering throughout the country, but she urged them to hold on to hope as change will come.
“Let us also not forget the symbol that the birth of Jesus embodies--hope. As long as we believe we can make a difference, we can steer our nation onto a better course. This may be a dark Christmas for many in Trinidad and Tobago, but remember, it is always darkest before the dawn. And it won’t be long before the dawn of a new day is upon us,” stated Persad-Bissessar in her Christmas message to the nation.
The former prime minister further appealed for compassion and kindness for the society’s needy.
“This Christmas, even as you partake of our famous ‘black cake’ and drink sorrel, please spare a thought for the less fortunate amongst us. Several thousand families in South Trinidad, forgotten by this Government, are still trying to return to some sense of normalcy after being devastated by flooding. For them, and for the thousands who lost their jobs, the families of crime victims, there is little to feel joyful about. I urge you to take a moment and share a kind word with your neighbour or engage in some small act of charity to bring relief to someone in need,” she stated.
“Let us keep the teachings of Jesus Christ in our hearts and commit to being kind, compassionate and loving in 2020. We have seen compassion being demonstrated during the recent flood disaster in South Trinidad. In visiting affected communities in my own constituency to offer relief, I saw the extent of the devastation, but also saw the heroic efforts of people who stepped forward to provide hot meals to flood victims, to rescue families trapped in their homes, and also to help with clean-up efforts.
“This is the true spirit of our people,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said in the season of goodwill, peace and joy, it is her hope that we can all work together toward our shared goal of transforming our country. She noted that Christmas, a holy occasion for members of the Christian faith, has come to be embraced by people from other religions and cultural backgrounds.
She added that many of us look forward to spending time with our loved ones, exchanging gifts, and no Trini Christmas would be complete without delicious food.
“In the midst of the mirth and elation we often feel at this time of year, however, a shadow hangs over our nation. There is no doubt that 2019 has been a year of challenges. Four years of rule by an administration that has no ability to govern have taken a toll. Our economy is in crisis. Criminals continue to strike fear in the hearts of citizens. People are suffering because of an inadequate healthcare system, and thousands are without jobs, without hope,” she said.