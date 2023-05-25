Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has advised that police officers who were involved in the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados should seek legal advice.
Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Naparima College in San Fernando on Monday, the former prime minister said her party will return to power and will expose the scandal that took place.
Right now, she said there is a “massive panicked cover-up” going on, but the day will come when the officers involved will have to answer everything they did in that “abduction”.
In April, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Thomas was “unlawfully abducted” from Barbados last October by Trinidad and Tobago police officers, with the aid of those in Barbados, and brought back to this country before being charged with a series of criminal offences regarding the illegal possession of firearms.
“Imagine up till today no one can give a report. Totally corrupt and disgraceful and shameful. How can any citizen have confidence in the hierarchy of the TTPS when everyone can see a cover-up going on with this Brent Thomas matter,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wants citizens to believe that, as members of the National Security Council, he and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had no idea “how police officers ASP Birch, Senior Supt Suzette Martin and Cpl Joefield were all able to commandeer a Caricom aircraft, to forcibly and illegally detain and abduct Brent Thomas. No one would answer.”
Said Persad-Bissessar: “I call on these officers, if you took basket from the PNM to go after Brent Thomas, don’t take it again to protect the minister who sent you to Barbados. Go and get advice legally because they will come for you. None shall escape in this fiasco.”
Persad-Bissessar noted that both the Barbados and T&T governments have said the action is illegal, therefore the question must be asked why hasn’t disciplinary action been taken against these officers for this abduction?
“I tell you, as a former prime minister, no policeman from Trinidad and Tobago could have gone abroad to abduct somebody without the knowledge and consent of members of the Government,” she said.
She continued, “So, officers, if you were the ones. They gave you instructions, don’t cover up for them, don’t hide for them, because at the end of the day they will sell you out to save themselves. So come forward, do the right thing. This is a lesson to all other TTPS officers who want to do the dirty work of the PNM. They will use you and then throw you in the dustbin, just as what they did to McDonald Jacob.”
Persad-Bissessar said, further, that for the past year certain police officers have been operating as a “PNM party group” with the sole purpose to target and harass anyone opposed to the PNM.
She said it is common knowledge that investigations into firearm user’s licences and targeting of firearms dealers are a “PNM-led political investigation directed from Balisier House”.
She said some of these officers believe that they are above the law and “they are taking direct instructions from the PNM. They are walking in and out of the Diplomatic Centre getting instructions. I want to tell you and warn them, that when the UNC returns to office we will expose everyone who is part of this political hit job.”