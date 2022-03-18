Criminal charges must be laid against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
She stated that Rowley’s admission of misbehaviour in public office regarding the former Police Service Commission (PolSC), combined with the former police commissioner’s claim that Rowley directed him to persecute Opposition members using 35 million taxpayer dollars, must lead to criminal charges.
Rowley, she said, is in “panic mode” and his appointment of Reginald Armour as Attorney General is a self-serving attempt to address criminal legal issues that he may now face going forward.
In a news release, Persad-Bissessar stated that Rowley’s “public humiliation” of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi is clearly an attempt to change the narrative from his admission of guilt to misbehaviour in public office in his “disastrous” interview with the Express.
She said that the “effective firings” of Al-Rawi and former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat, coupled with the reshuffle of other Cabinet members, shows a Government in “total chaos”.
“The reshuffle clearly was not in response to dissatisfactions voiced by citizens. Rowley must tell the country why Fitzgerald Hinds, Terrence Deyalsingh, Stephen McClashie, Symon De Nobriga and Nyan Gadsby-Dolly still hold their positions despite being totally incompetent at their jobs,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar said the country is being rapidly destroyed due to the “vicious infighting” within the Rowley Government.
“There are factions within the Government whose sole purpose is to destroy each other. Concurrently, crime is out of control, cost of living is skyrocketing, unemployment is increasing, education and health is in shambles, an IMF bailout is imminent and independent institutions are being wrecked,” she added.
The Prime Minister, she stated, has no control over his own Government members, and at times seems to have no control over himself.
Persad-Bissessar said the Rowley Government is in “mayhem”, and Trinidad and Tobago must be saved from a descent into anarchy.
“Rowley must accept that he is in an untenable position to continue as Prime Minister due to his public admission to the criminal offence of misbehaviour in public office. He must be patriotic, step down and call general elections now,” she stated.