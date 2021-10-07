Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has asked whether Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi offered “inducements” to Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson to turn State witness in the case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen.
Speaking at a post-budget news conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Monday, Persad-¬Bissessar expressed concern over a leaked document purporting to be an agreement between Al-Rawi and Nelson.
“This purported secret indemnification appears to be an exchange deal... for a witness statement,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She called for Al-Rawi to be investigated on this matter, and reiterated her call for the AG to be -removed from office.
The former prime minister added that the Opposition’s attorneys are in the “process of evaluating and considering sending correspondence to local and foreign authorities on this very significant matter”.
In March 2020, fines totalling $2.25 million were imposed on Nelson after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to two corruption charges, stemming from an alleged conspiracy involving Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Nelson entered the guilty pleas, following an agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act.
However, Persad-Bissessar pointed to a Newsday report on October 3, 2021, that the DPP was in the dark over this purported deal signed between the AG and Nelson.
Persad-Bissessar said based on the purported agreement, Al-Rawi promised Nelson indemnity, which is tantamount to immunity.
“It is deeply troubling, that based on this purported agreement, that an attorney general will agree to conceal information from criminal investigatory, prosecuting authority, tax enforcement authority, regulatory authority and/or disciplinary authority outside the territory of Trinidad and Tobago. Why is he promising that?” she asked.
“This is extraordinary. The Prime Minister has a duty to tell the country if the Cabinet that he leads gave its approval for his Attorney General to conduct these negotiations to enter into this indemnity immunity agreement,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Conflicting role
Persad-Bissessar said the Attorney General has no power to recommend to the DPP not to institute criminal proceedings against Nelson or anyone.
That power and jurisdiction is in the DPP’s hands and the DPP’s alone, and any such recommendation by the AG will amount to misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of public justice, she said.
Persad-Bissessar asked further that if this is a matter of a criminal nature, why is Nelson providing a witness statement to the Attorney General and not the DPP or police?
“This will warrant a local and foreign investigation to determine whether the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi by entering into this purported agreement, whether he is a party to conspiracy to defraud and tax evasion outside of Trinidad and Tobago?” she asked.
She said the Attorney General acts as the central authority to share tax information and provide other information in relation to criminal matters with foreign jurisdictions.
Persad-Bissessar said based on the purported agreement, not only is the AG conflicted in his role as central authority, but it may well be that the AG has acted unlawfully in facilitating the agreement.
Persad-Bissessar said based on these matters, Al-Rawi must be investigated for:
1. Misbehaviour in public office;
2. Breaches in relation to criminal offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act;
3. Conspiracy to commit criminal offences in relation to conspiracy to defraud and tax evasion in a foreign jurisdiction;
4. Perverting the course of public justice and witness tampering.
She pointed out that this purported agreement took place before the alleged corruption matter came to the court.
Persad-Bissessar outlined a time-line based on the documents in the public domain.
She said that on February 16, 2016, Nelson stated he met with Al-Rawi and, according to a newspaper report, the AG indicated he was aware of legal fees owed to Nelson by the State, and there was an agreement to meet again to discuss said fees.
She said sometime after February 2016, Nelson sued the Attorney General for legal fees owed to him, in the sum of over one million pounds.
She said Nelson was represented by attorney Roger Kawalsingh (former Police Service Commission member).
She pointed out Kawalsingh was paid a total of $3.79 million from 2017 to 2019 from the AG’s Office.
She reminded also that Al-Rawi sold Kawalsingh his Porsche SUV around that same time—which to date has not been transferred.
Questions for AG
Persad-Bissessar raised several questions for Al-Rawi:
1. Did he appeal the matter brought against Nelson by the State for the payment of that one million-plus pounds on October 1, 2016?
2. Whether two weeks after authorising the withdrawal of the appeal, he (Al-Rawi) received the witness statement from Nelson?
3. Whether, within one month of receiving that witness statement, the AG provided Nelson with a full indemnity against the State while he, Nelson, has a claim against the Government for that one million pounds?
4. Whether, a few days before the hearing of the appeal and after receiving the statement from Nelson, the AG settled the matter with Nelson and agreed to pay him TT$10.23 million?
5. Did the withdrawal of the claim and the payment to Nelson amount to misbehaviour in public office?
Persad-Bissessar noted that in 2017, the AG’s office paid Nelson TT$10.23 million.
She said Nelson was charged on May 2, 2019, with money laundering and bribery.
She reminded that the indemnity agreement was signed before this happened.
She said Nelson entered into a plea agreement, and it was accepted by the High Court on June 6, 2019.
He (Nelson) was represented by Keith Scotland, now PNM MP for Port of Spain South, who was paid a total of $1.45 million for legal fees from 2018 to 2020 from the AG’s ¬Office.
Persad-Bissessar said as Opposition Leader, it is her duty to raise these matters in the public interest.