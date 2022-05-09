Kamla: Foster must go

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to fire Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings or “resign”.
In a statement yesterday, Persad-Bissessar also called on Rowley to fire two more of his Cabinet ministers - Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Persad-Bissessar said “Rowley’s leadership has sunk to an all-time low in the face of three very serious scandals now affecting his Government” and stated: “Criminality has risen to an all-time high under this Government.”
The former prime minister’s statement followed the United National Congress’ (UNC) Sunday news conference, where Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh issued the Opposition’s demand that Cummings resign or be fired.
Indarsingh also later called on Rowley, Hinds and Robinson-Regis to clarify how they acted after becoming aware that Cummings was under investigation for land fraud and alleged dealings with known criminals, from 2019.
The Opposition has asked Rowley to say whether, as the head of the National Security Council (NSC), he was aware that one of his sitting ministers was being investigated by the Special Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Persad-Bissessar stated that “it has come to light that Minister Foster Cummings has been the subject of an official police investigation involving serious allegations of corruption over State lands as far back as 2019”.
“According to a leaked Special Branch report , Minister Cummings via his company, Pical Services Ltd, allegedly conducted business with a known gang leader and drug dealer,” she said.
“This is on top of the recent disturbing allegations of ‘land grabbing’ at Indian Trail recreational ground in Couva, involving Minister Cummings and Pical Services Ltd.”
She added: “It is simply unfathomable that given these revelations that Minister Cummings is still holding his ministerial position. Rowley either does not care that a member of his Cabinet is under police investigation for alleged misuse of public funds and association with a known drug dealer or he is driving the metaphorical getaway car for Minister Cummings, by remaining silent over the issue.”
The Siparia MP said “this disturbing revelation involving Minister Cummings further exposes the deep and intimate relationship between this Government and the criminal elements of society and how State funds are used to fund them”.
Persad-Bissessar’s statement was headed, “Incessant murders, land grabbing, business with drug dealers and gangs, horrific child abuse and deaths! Rowley must put our country first and either fire Hinds, Cummings and Webster-Roy or resign!”
What did Rowley do?
The issue of the investigation into Cummings now “lies at the doorstep” of the Prime Minister and his ministers, Robinson-Regis and Hinds, Indarsingh said yesterday.
Indarsingh said Rowley must state whether he was aware of the investigation and its contents and must clarify what actions he took as a result.
He said Rowley must also say why he found it fit to make Cummings a (People’s National Movement) candidate in the 2020 general election and subsequently make him a Cabinet minister.
The Opposition is also asking Rowley to say whether the Cummings investigation caused former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat to resign or leave the country.
He also called on Rambharat to say if he was aware of the Special Branch investigation, whether he tried to stop Cummings and whether he was forced to resign as a result.
The Couva South MP said further questions must be directed to Robinson-Regis, whose ministry includes the Town and Country Planning Division.
He said Robinson-Regis must state whether she was aware that a PNM member, who later became her Cabinet colleague, had had run-ins with Town and Country over his land dealings.