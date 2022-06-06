AN online petition started by economist Marla Dukharan, calling for Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to step down, had up to yesterday evening gained 1,195 signatures.
Dukharan is calling for Persad-Bissessar to be removed from the Parliament, following remarks the Opposition Leader made that have been viewed by some as racist.
Persad-Bissessar got into hot water after accusing Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis of a racist attack on her via a political platform.
Persad-Bissessar has said that Robinson-Regis was race-baiting when she repeatedly called out the Opposition Leader’s full name, Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, with emphasis on the middle name, during a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Arima.
In turn, Persad-Bissessar responded on a political platform in Princes Town on Thursday that her name was “beautiful” and stated: “At least I have a name from my ancestors. Where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave master.”
The exchange has stoked cries of racism and race-baiting between the country’s two major political parties, the United National Congress (UNC) and PNM.
Calls for Persad-Bissessar to be removed or step down followed, including Dukharan’s petition via “Change.Org”, which aimed for 1,500 signatures.
‘Embarrassing, disgusting’
Dukharan, whose petition is entitled “Remove Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar from the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago”, has made strong comments about the Opposition Leader’s statements.
In the description for the petition, Dukharan wrote: “The Opposition Leader, Mrs Kamla Susheila Persad-Bisessar, recently stated on a political platform in Trinidad and Tobago, ‘At least I have a name from my ancestors. Where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave master!’.
“Racism has no place in our country, ‘where every creed and race finds an equal place’. She needs to go. And everyone who shares her racist views needs to get a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated in Trinidad and Tobago. It ends now.”
Dukharan also stated in a Twitter post: “I sincerely hope that Kamla’s remarks do one good thing - destroy the UNC and make room for a third party.”
In circulating the petition, Dukharan also stated: “This woman is disgusting. She is an embarrassment to our country and to women. What a legacy.”
The People’s National Movement Youth League also reacted in a statement yesterday, saying it has taken note of the Opposition Leader’s “deleterious and snide” remarks.
“How easy it is today to laugh about a very gruesome, abhorrent and unforgettable period in human history, one that challenges Caribbean people and many globally of African descent to this present day,” the PNM Youth League said in a news release.
“Many Caribbean people descended from Africans, enslaved and brought to our shores to work on plantations between 1640 and 1807, until emancipation in 1834... To today make fun of the maltreated, overworked population of the enslaved, particularly most of their inability to self-name, is calamitous and mortifying.”
The PNM Youth League said Caribbean people today are proud to embrace their heritage and condemned Persad-Bissessar’s statement “in the strongest possible terms”.
‘Silly comment’
Former Congress of the People (COP) general secretary Clyde Weatherhead also weighed in, criticising both Persad-Bissessar and Robinson-Regis.
“The silly comment by the PNM Women’s League leader and an MP and minister that had her audience laughing and snickering behind their masks thinking that saying the middle name of the Opposition Leader was somehow cute was the race bait,” he said.
“The Opposition Leader’s equally derisive and derogatory remark about that senior PNM officer’s name was just trump and follow suit, taking the race bait hook, line and sinker.”
Weatherhead condemned the “pettiness and divisiveness”.
“The petty childishness of making racist jokes or what they think are cute comments about each other’s names is just further evidence that the politics of both red and yellow is not about the interests of the people,” he stated.