People should have the option to choose whether they want to retire at 60 or 65, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister noted that Finance Minister Colm Imbert had laid the 2021 National Insurance Board (NIB) Report in Parliament after she threatened legal action.
The report, she said, is very important, as it gives a clear picture of Trinidad and Tobago’s labour force and how the National Insurance Fund is doing, whether it is in a healthy position to pay the various pensions and benefits.
Persad-Bissessar disclosed that a man had sent her an e-mail expressing concern about his NIS payments.
She said the man has a heart condition and is disturbed about what will happen to his pension with Government talking about increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65.
She said the People’s National Movement (PNM) has put the fund into bankruptcy and is now looking to change the retirement age.
“Well, any discussion on changing the retirement age will need serious consultations. Should that be the preferred option for the majority, it should be one that is by choice,” she said.
“That is to say those who wish to go home at 60, fine. Those who wish to go at 65 fine. But you cannot tell a man who has worked his whole life, put his savings, paid his NIS every week or every month and you come to tell him now, sorry sir, you cannot get it, you have to wait till 65. You cannot continue like that,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said that struggling businesses mean workers must be sent home.
These workers, she added, all pay National Insurance.
She said the workers today pay for the monthly pensions that senior citizens depend on from the National Insurance Board.
She noted that up to June 2020 there were more than 113,000 fewer contributors to the National Insurance Fund.
Persad-Bissessar further expressed concern over the NIB report, stating that 993 employers/businesses have stopped contributing to the National Insurance System in 2021.
“That means that 993 businesses have shut down! They have closed down.
They are not operating but you creating 41,000 jobs in a time like this,” she said.
She said given the change in determining the number of contributors, there is the possibility that this figure may be in fact higher than reported.
“This Government has tampered with the State institutions to the extent that citizens cannot even trust their management of what was once a gold standard of integrity, the National Insurance Board,” she said.