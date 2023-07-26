Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says whistleblower Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says whistleblower Akil Abdullah must be placed in witness protection immediately if there is truth to the report that gunmen tried to kill him.
At a special sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) last Wednesday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine played videos of Abdullah confessing to being part of a plot, allegedly involving police and senior PNM officials, to destroy Augustine and undermine his administration.
Abdullah claimed he was offered $270,000 and had already been paid $70,000 to give police information.
He told the Express, in an interview on Monday, that gunmen tried to kill him on Sunday night. He said he was still alive because he escaped through nearby bushes.
Abdullah said he was fearful for his life and was in hiding. He said he reported the incident to police.
“I can’t trust anybody. Who can I trust? How did they know I was there? I can’t trust the police.
“In situations like these, who would you put your life in the hands of? Right now I am extremely paranoid,” he told the Express.
In a statement yesterday, Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to take the report seriously.
She said if the report was true, police and the Director of Public Prosecutions should:
• bring Abdullah into witness protection;
• reveal if the TTPS has been instructed to use the audio clip investigation as a Trojan horse to really find out what evidence the current THA has on the allegations against Warner Construction;
• investigate the alleged blackmail and extortion of Farley Augustine by contractor Keon Warner;
• investigate Abdullah’s allegation that he was offered $270,000, of which $70,000 has already been paid, to give statements to the police;
