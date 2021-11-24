OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has claimed that Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire was among those in high office who were compromised through dealings with a contractor friend of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Persad-Bissessar, speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday night, said Hilaire was among those to own a townhouse at the upscale Inez Gate, Tobago, development constructed by businessman Allan Warner.
The Opposition has claimed Warner is the favoured contractor of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government and a close friend of Rowley. The UNC has said Warner has benefited as a result of the relationship with Rowley and that several people in high office have had business dealings with Warner.
Persad-Bissessar last week said an Inez Gate townhouse worth more than $1 million was also owned by Newman George, husband of House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.
The former prime minister had drawn a connection between the townhouse ownership and the House Speaker shutting down of several Opposition MPs during debate on the Opposition’s motion to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes.
Weekes has been accused of being an agent of the PNM and of facilitating unconstitutional interference in the selection of a commissioner of police, by an unidentified public official.
Persad-Bissessar again warned that Trinidad and Tobago’s independent institutions and its guardians of democracy were under attack by the Government.
She said Finance Minister Colm Imbert had boasted about T&T being praised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but that the facts about the Government’s handling of a local foreign exchange crisis had not been made clear.
“The (IMF) mission encouraged the authorities to remove all restrictions on current international transactions while providing sufficient forex to meet demand for all current international transactions,” Persad-Bissessar said, adding that the “IMF has acknowledged what every small business owner has been saying for years”.
“Nobody can get enough forex to run their business, meanwhile, the Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire is busy buying a million-dollar apartment in Tobago from Rowley’s best friend,” Persad-Bissessar said.
She again warned Rowley and Warner that she had documents in hand but was not yet showing them.
Persad-Bissessar said: “I told you last week I have the documents here. Not today, we will do it another day, but I put Mr Hilaire on notice. He also bought in Inez Gate just like Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, just as her husband bought. This is the file. It comprises 46 townhouses. I have told you the owner of one is Mr Newman George. And today I am telling you that Alvin Hilaire, the Governor of the Central Bank, bought a townhouse for over a million dollars from Mr Rowley’s best friend.”
Persad-Bissessar went on to ask: “I wonder if the contractor who sold the Central Bank Governor that apartment had any problems getting forex?”