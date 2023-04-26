As the bloodshed continues across the country, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has warned that Trinidad and Tobago will descend into chaos much like Haiti if the people do not stand their ground and remove Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from office.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Princes Town on Monday, the former prime minister and every speaker on the platform lambasted the Rowley-led Government for its failure to tackle crime, in particular, murders.
Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition is always willing to work with the Government and all stakeholders when it comes to dealing with crime.
She noted they attended the opening ceremony of what she described as the “pappyshow” two-day regional crime symposium at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad hotel last week.
Persad-Bissessar noted the Opposition has held crime talks with the Government before and suggestions proposed were never taken into consideration.
“They took nothing, no suggestions, nothing. So to come and call me to meet with Rowley— please. If anybody has to make a step, it has to be Rowley. He’s the Prime Minister. He’s the one. And I repeat, we are always willing and able to help whenever we are called upon. He is calling for an election in Tobago. Look, Mr Rowley, just disband the Parliament and call the election in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“The bloodshed continues everywhere. In every place, in every space...last year, T&T recorded the highest murder rate in the history of independent Trinidad and Tobago under the Rowley Government,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said it was foolish that one of the outcomes of the crime symposium was a ban on assault weapons, which are already banned.
The unanswered question, she said, is who is behind the importation of these guns.
‘Don’t blame US’
Persad-Bissessar said she will not condone the Rowley Government blaming the United States for crime.
She said: “Then you keep blaming the US. You blame everybody. Well, I think they get tired blaming UNC and Kamla. They reach quite up to the United States. You see that game they are playing, I am not in support of that, and the UNC will not stand for that blaming of the United States, we will not.”
She said it was “ridiculous” to blame the United States when this country’s borders remain porous for an influx of guns, drugs and human trafficking.
Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to stand up and speak out against the injustices happening in this country.
“Some of you are going on like life doesn’t exist, like the reality of T&T does not exist for you and your children. Those don’t care, you all have to get up, stand up and be counted. Get up! The time for standing on the sidelines has passed, look at where we are going. We are fast approaching Haiti with the crime and criminality that is taking place here,” she said.
Trinidad and Tobago, she said, was ranked sixth as the most violent country in the world.
Persad-Bissessar further shared that she has been busy drafting legislation to treat with home invasions, which would see criminals be sentenced to 25 years’ jail for this crime.
She said the “stand your ground” legislation and the right for law-abiding citizens to bear arms are two avenues to fight crime.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “Because with each passing day, the situation is getting more and more grim. More and more frightening. And the only time they will act is when enough people come together. Demand with a loud voice in large numbers. They have to go! They must go.”