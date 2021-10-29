Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must immediately go into a 14-day quarantine having been exposed to a woman who is Covid-19 positive.
The former prime minister was referring to the incident in which the woman was injured by Rowley’s golf cart last Friday in Tobago. The woman subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 while seeking medical attention.
Rowley is scheduled to leave the country today for Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the COP26 conference.
Persad-Bissessar also criticised Rowley’s handling of the incident and the country at large with respect to the deadly virus.
“There is one rule for the Rowley government and another rule for the citizens of our country. Rowley cannot force restrictions on the population, and then totally ignore said restrictions when it affects him.
“Considering all accounts, I ask, should Keith Rowley immediately go into mandatory quarantine for the recommended 14 day-period, as per the Public Health Regulations imposed by the Ministry of Health and his Government. Or are these regulations only for the average citizen?” she asked in a news release yesterday.
Persad-Bissessar noted that TV6 News reported on October 27, 2021, that Rowley’s latest Covid-19 exposure came about after he came into close contact with an employee at the Magdalena Golf Resort on October 23, who was unaware she was Covid-19 positive at the time.
Double standards
Persad-Bissessar further noted that TV6 reported Rowley confirmed in a statement that the cart he was driving did in fact hit the woman, and that he continued his golf game after other persons including those from his security detail attended to her.
“He also said he was informed by his lawyer that the victim had sought medical treatment. Rowley, however, notably did not say whether he was aware that the woman turned out to be Covid-19 positive.
“It is reasonable to assume that, given the fact that the accident victim said that she did not get confirmation of her Covid-19-positive status until yesterday, the Prime Minister would have been unaware of his exposure,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley and his government have imposed harsh Covid restrictions on the population but simultaneously disregard those restrictions.
“Parents cannot take their kids to the beach, but Rowley and his entourage can play golf unfettered by any restriction. Where is the science in this? Thousands of persons have been fined for not wearing masks while the Attorney General arm wrestles with no mask and no social distancing,” she stated.
The Express yesterday sent questions to Rowley with respect to Persad-Bissessar’s call for him to quarantine but there was no immediate response.