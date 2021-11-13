Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday warned of what she described as executive over-reach in “Minister Imbert’s Revenue Authority”.
Speaking at the Parliament sitting at the Red House in Port of Spain, the former prime minister said the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill, 2021 is a violation and an assault on the Constitution.
“Throughout this Bill the minister’s name appears multitudinous times...his hand is there, his finger is in the cookie jar, all over this Bill. This is not a Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority, it seems to be in fact Minister Imbert’s Revenue Authority,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the TTRA Bill is a dagger in the heart of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.
She said the Government spoke to the weaknesses of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and Customs and Excise and asked why action was not taken to strengthen these bodies.
Persad-Bissessar said the Bill requires more than a three-fifths majority because it speaks to fundamental changes to the Constitution.
She noted this is the fourth incarnation of the Bill and the special majority requirement was removed.
Persad-Bissessar raised concern over the Finance Minister’s powers in the appointment of the nine-member board of the TTRA who will in turn have the authority to hire and fire contract employees.
She said Imbert failed to say that in the enforcement division, there will be other employees who the board sees fit that are not public officers.
That board, she stressed, will be hand-picked by the minister.
Persad-Bissessar said the Director General and enforcement officers will have enforcement powers.
She noted the Bill states the enforcement division will be subject to the Public Service Commission with respect to appointment, removal, discipline and transfer.
However, she pointed out it also states the board shall remove, transfer and discipline other employees of that enforcement division who are not public officers.
Persad-Bissessar said Government cannot speak to insulation and protection when the “long reach” of the minister and Government is present.
“You will be in effect putting Trojan horses into that TTRA, all these people who would be hired and fired by a nine-man hand-picked board,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar argued that these contracted employees could leak a person’s private and confidential information or provide it to their bosses.
“If you want to harass a private citizen, these people can leak your private information, it can be used against persons whom the Government are opposed to,” she said.
She further noted clauses 16 and 17 of the Bill give the board general powers to employ staff and contractors.
Privacy and property rights
Persad-Bissessar said that on at least four occasions Government has sought to whittle away the secrecy provisions of the Income Tax Act.
She said contract employees will not be subject to penalties in the legislation that relate to secrecy provisions and therefore they could leak confidential information to those who may advance their careers.
The debate on the Bill was adjourned after Imbert, Persad-Bissessar, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Opposition MP Saddam Hosein contributed.
In a statement later yesterday, the Opposition claimed the debate collapsed after the Government was confronted with facts.
“It is clear the PNM could not present a coherent, credible or factual response to the Leader of the Opposition who exposed their dictatorial plans to trample on the Constitution, yet again, for their own political gain,” stated the Opposition.
It said Persad-Bissessar had demonstrated that the TTRA raises serious concerns about privacy and property rights of citizens and is replete with the potential for political interference and abuse effectively rendering the Revenue Authority a political weapon.
The Opposition statement said the PNM presented no evidence that the proposed Revenue Authority would increase the efficiency of tax collection.