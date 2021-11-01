Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was “reckless” to have flown off to Scotland without ensuring arrangements were made to debate the notifications issued by the President with respect to persons to be appointed to the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
So said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who expressed concern about the increased spate of crime in the country in the absence of a substantive commissioner of police (CoP).
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, the former prime minister said prior to last Friday, President Paula-Mae Weekes had issued the names of four persons to be appointed to the PolSC which could have been brought to the Parliament and debated with urgency.
The last time Parliament met was on October 21 when the Opposition Leader brought an impeachment motion against the President.
Persad-Bissessar said given the crisis that exists with a leaderless Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), one would think the Government would move with urgency to have the names issued by the President for the new PolSC debated in the Parliament.
Persad-Bissessar said while the Opposition will continue to object and raise questions with respect to the fiasco and barrage of unanswered questions that still exist with the PolSC, it stands ready to debate the notifications in the Parliament.
“During the course of the week we could have debated some nominees but they opted to do none,” she said.
Rowley departed on Saturday for Scotland, where he will attend the COP26 meeting. He was accompanied by Energy Minister Stuart Young and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.
“This entire week that passed we had no Parliament and it appears there will be no Parliament this week because the Prime Minister gone and two MPs have gone with him,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“Their numbers are already so tight so we ask, will there be a Parliament sitting for these things to come to the Parliament and be debated. It is reckless that you did not call the Parliament all week,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said that the Government appeared to drag its feet even before this crisis occurred.
She said for nearly two years there was the nominee of one deputy commissioner of police (DCP) coming to the Parliament for approval.
She said the Police Service was running with one deputy commissioner of police (DCP).
The PolSC for years did not have five members but ran on four for a long period, she added.
Persad-Bissessar said the five names put forward by the President was just step one.
“The mission will only be accomplished after the notifications are brought to the Parliament and debated,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar reiterated that the President has no moral authority to conduct the process but given that it is happening even with objections and unanswered questions, the Opposition will debate the notifications in the Parliament.
She said the Opposition takes great issue with the process.
“I have no doubt that the nominees are distinguished men and women. Our concern has been with the Office of the President and the process,” she said.
“The President may have done it quickly but there is no urgency on the part of the Government to have the debate in the Parliament so the Police Service continues to be leaderless,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar cited “murder and mayhem” unfolding in Trinidad and Tobago as she noted last week there were 12 murders.
“Criminal activity is escalating with a state of emergency so can you imagine without, what could happen? Murder and mayhem as they say,” she said.
The state of emergency is scheduled to come to an end at the end of November.
Persad-Bissessar said the proper functioning of the TTPS is impacted without a substantive or acting CoP.
“If people want to have a protest march you have to apply to the commissioner of police, I would be grateful if someone could tell us to whom do we apply? According to the law, it’s the commissioner of police and he can delegate someone but there is no commissioner of police,” she said.