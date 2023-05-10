Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been conferred with the title of the “laziest” Prime Minister in the history of Trinidad and Tobago by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Photographs of Rowley golfing in Barbados while on a weekend vacation were shown on a screen at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Fyzabad Secondary School on Monday.
Persad-Bissessar criticised Rowley for his detachment to the problems plaguing Trinidad and Tobago especially the crime wave.
She said, “Who dead, dead, who live, live but Lazy Rowley must go and play golf...Our country is in tatters and in tears but this man is swinging a golf club in Barbados without a care about what is happening.”
Persad-Bissessar said she understands that Rowley returned to Trinidad and is scheduled to fly out again soon.
Persad-Bissessar said the country’s economy, infrastructure, and health care is in a state of “collapse” while Rowley enjoys a “luxury vacation” paid for by taxpayers.
“Many are struggling to buy basic food, bread, meat, cheese, whatever it is you buy, tomato, baigan, struggling to buy these things but our tax dollars are paying for the laziest Prime Minister in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, that is the shamelessness of Lazy Keith,” she said.
She added, “We used to say he is incompetent yes, we used to say he’s corrupt, we say all kinds of things, but I think bottom line, basic line, this is the laziest prime minister in the history of T&T.”
She said this “lazy Government” wants power without the responsibilities and accountability that comes with holding office.
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley’s priority is not the people, but himself.
She charged, “It is clear to every single person in our country that lazy Keith Rowley didn’t want to become prime minister to serve the people. He wanted to become prime minister to tee off all over the world.”
She noted that the people are gripped with fear as crime continues unabated as she slammed the two-day regional crime symposium and the wastage of millions.
She pointed out that the cost of the symposium started at $1.5 million and increased to $3 million.
Persad-Bissessar said public officials informed her the price actually ballooned to some $15 million.
This money, she said, was shamelessly spent for talking with no real plans to address crime.
“Our ports have no scanners, our CCTV cameras are all down, the TTPS does not have vehicles it needs to respond to crime but government felt that spending $15 million at the Hyatt to talk about crime was more important than resourcing the TTPS, resourcing the ports,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said in the face of millions being spent, the murders continue as she noted that cricketer Brian Lara had to come out and talk about the hurt he experienced after his childhood friend was killed.
Persad-Bissessar said sitting in the Hyatt and talking will not solve crime.
She said if you want to know what is at the root of criminality, time should be spent talking to prisoners and asking them why they chose a life of crime.
Videos were also played of crime incidents which occurred.
Persad-Bissessar said this was necessary to show the brutality that is taking place in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The criminals are looking at Hinds (National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds) saying they can do what they want.”