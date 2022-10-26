Rishi Sunak’s path to becoming the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister has been inspirational, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister issued a news release extending congratulations to Sunak on his historic elevation to the position yesterday, which made him the first British Asian Prime Minister.
“Mr Sunak’s path to Number 10 Downing Street has been nothing short of inspirational, enriching, and prolific, from being the son of immigrants to being elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time in 2015, then to being appointed as Chancellor (of the Exchequer) in 2020 and now, within the space of seven years as a parliamentarian, becoming Britain’s first Prime Minister of Asian descent,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
She noted that, throughout his career, Sunak has gone on to play instrumental roles to develop the way of life for the citizens of the United Kingdom, from managing the UK’s tough economic decisions during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to helping keep families going with support during the height of Covid.
Persad-Bissessar said that given the UK economy and people requiring stability, innovation as well as growth, Sunak, with his experience, intellect as well as determined drive is well-positioned to deliver a mandate that empowers holistic development.
Victory for diversity
“As Mr Sunak becomes the first Hindu Prime Minister of Britain, especially on the holy day of Divali, there is hope that his leadership and vision will be a light on the global economy as well as the Commonwealth. The greatest strength of our world is diversity, and today we have had a major victory for diversity in the mother of all parliaments,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar also offered sincere wishes to both Sunak’s predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson who, she stated, have both offered significant contributions to public life and UK politics “as we wish them both all the best in future endeavours”.
“Today millions are proud of Rishi Sunak’s achievement in the Diaspora while millions more throughout our global community look on with optimism for the role he and the British government will play to continue to steady the ship of the global economy and development. My party and I continue to offer our hands to our British friends as partners for a better Commonwealth and global community,” said Persad-Bissessar.