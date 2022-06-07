OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday continued to defend herself against accusations of racism, asking “where was the outrage” when politicians including the Prime Minister had in the past “mocked” African ancestry.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar named Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for his remarks about his late predecessor, Arthur NR Robinson.
Persad-Bissessar was referring to Robinson’s 1991 State visit to Nigeria, where he was made Chief Olokun Igbaro by the Ooni of Ife.
“That same Rowley mocked Mr ANR Robinson as chief coonoomoonoo after he was anointed as Chief Igbaro in 1989,” Persad-Bissessar said. “Where was the outrage?”
The Opposition Leader also mentioned late former People’s National Movement (PNM) minister Ken Valley, stating: “Ken Valley said to wear African clothes he would look like a mook, remember that!”
Persad-Bissessar was addressing controversy around remarks she made on a political platform in Princes Town last week, where she accused Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis of “race-baiting”.
There, Persad-Bissessar took issue with Robinson-Regis’ repeating her full name Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, which she said was being mocked by the minister.
She said she was proud of her ancestral name, adding, “At least I have a name from my ancestors. Where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave-master.”
The Siparia MP has received public backlash, including an online petition by economist Marla Dukharan to have her removed from the Parliament. The petition had up to yesterday evening gained 1,295 signatures. It aims for 1,500.
History is bitter truth
Persad-Bissessar said yesterday, however, her remarks had not been reported fairly by most media houses, except the Express, and went on to allege political bias at work at the Trinidad Guardian.
She accused the PNM of “slander” and of bullying journalists and stated:
“Not one media or civil society group expressed any outrage or thought anything was wrong with the whole PNM meeting laughing at my traditional East Indian names,” she said.
In asking “where was the outrage, Persad-Bissessar recalled ‘jingles’ that called Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal “coonilal” and said the “same PNM banned Kwame Ture from the country”.
Persad-Bissessar added: “No ladies group, business organisation, civil society or media house had a voice when the PNM were calling me a jammette or when the best calypso was the one that could insult Oma Panday the worst. Let’s not rewrite history. History is bitter truth.”
Persad-Bissessar said “to win the calypso monarch in this country it’s a competition to see who could sing the worst things about Indians and Africans who oppose the PNM” and “rewards calypsonians for singing nastiness about Afro Trinidadians who are not PNM”.
She said the same PNM had “mocked Lloyd Best for his wearing of traditional west African sarong” and ridiculed the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC).
Leave colonial past
Persad-Bissessar said “the self-righteous, social climbers are out in full force”, later stating “be proud of your ancestry”.
She told listeners “miscreants” would try to make them feel “worthless” but “you have every right to have your voice heard”.
Persad-Bissessar said some would “make fun of your name and your ancestry”, adding:
“Some people believe that they are better with European or English names, and that people with traditional African, Indian, Chinese, Syrian etc names are objects to be made fun of. We must face the reality of our colonial history, and move past it. No one should feel that they are superior to another, or that their names are better, or more sophisticated, or more modern, or not ‘funny-sounding’.”
Persad-Bissessar claimed she was not represented fairly by all media in the Robinson-Regis incident and some had “purposely clipped a soundbite and left out the part where I explained that all should be proud of their ancestry”.
She raised an issue with a recent Trinidad Guardian column by political analyst Winford James, which she said “ridiculed” East Indian names and which she called “disgusting”.
Persad-Bissessar claimed a PNM slander and bullying operation was at work, first issuing “racist and anti-UNC narratives through their bloggers”, which are “picked up by a racist anti UNC group operating out of Looptt and some fake Facebook and Twitter ‘journalists’ who are paid by PNM ministers”.
“Then a racist and anti-UNC group at Guardian Media pushes it out into the mainstream,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar claimed the party knew “all the names of the people in these media houses who push the false narratives of the PNM to create racial strife”.
Toxic media houses
Persad-Bissessar said “many journalists complain to the UNC about the toxic work environment at these media houses in particular” and she has received “apologies from reporters from these media houses because they are ashamed of what their racist and anti-UNC higher-ups are forcing them to write”.
“Some of the reporters have no choice because they are blackballed and then can’t find a next job,” she claimed, calling some media houses “toxic”.
Persad-Bissessar went on to speak on the “pandemic of self-betrayal”, stating: “The majority of people in this country are fed up with the fake outrage, cancel culture, virtue signalling, American wokeism that is being forced on the population.
“Citizens are fed up of having to be afraid to speak their minds for fear of being accused of some ism or phobia,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said “all our ancestral heritages must be respected but I will not let mine be disrespected”.
“Leave my name alone,” she said, adding: “You must hold your head high and show people that you are strong, and you will not be cowed.”