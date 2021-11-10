Frivolous, vexatious, baseless and without any parliamentary merit.
This was how Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar described Independent Senator Anthony Vieira’s motion of censure asking the Senate to denounce the “unparliamentary conduct” of certain Opposition senators at the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said Vieira failed to identify a single Standing Order or law that was violated by the Opposition during its impeachment motion against the President.
“Senator Vieira is clearly now acting as a pawn in Rowley’s anti-democratic playbook within our Parliament,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“I want to remind you, Honourable Senator, no one voted for you, Vieira. You were hand-picked by a President who was hand-picked by the PNM,” she added.
She noted that over 309,000 people voted for the UNC, adding that Opposition members are the voices of the people in and out of the Parliament.
Persad-Bissessar said an examination of the voting record of the Independent senators in the 12th Parliament clearly shows they are nothing more than “(PM Dr Keith) Rowley’s rubber stamps”.
She said they had to vote on 16 occasions and the majority voted with the Government with Independent Senator Paul Richards supporting the PNM on every occasion.
Persad-Bissessar provided the voting record of how many times some of the nine Independents voted with the Government:
Charisse Seepersad —15 times
Varma Deyalsingh —14 times
Hazel Thompson Ahye —14 times
Amrita Deonarine —13 times
Political gayelle
Persad-Bissessar said these “PNM puppets” voted to gut the Procurement legislation and also voted in favour of the property tax.
In addition, she said they voted for the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, 2021 which was declared unconstitutional by the court.
She said the Independent senators voted against Opposition Senator Wade Mark’s motion on the annulment of this same Order.
“We cannot count on the eat-ah-food Independent so-called senators to represent the citizens of this country. They clearly do not. They are there only representing themselves, the President and the PNM Government,” she said, adding that the Opposition will engage them in the political gayelle.
Persad-Bissessar said President Paula-Mae Weekes has lost all moral grounds to continue to put forward nominees to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) up for debate today in the Parliament.
The President, she reiterated, must come clean and account to the nation what happened that led to a collapse of the PolSC and the country not having a top cop.