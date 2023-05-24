Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has threatened legal action against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should he fail to call the local government election.
Speaking on Monday night at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Naparima College, San Fernando, Persad-Bissessar noted that since the Privy Council judgment last Thursday, Rowley has been absent and she was told he is busy golfing in Tobago.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan secured victory at the Privy Council after being defeated at Trinidad and Tobago’s High Court and Court of Appeal after he challenged, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj, the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022 for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.
The Privy Council ruled that the people of T&T have a right to vote for their representatives.
There has been no comment from the Prime Minister on the ruling.
Said Persad-Bissessar, “Our lawyers are helping me now to draft a pre-action protocol letter to Keith Christopher Rowley to call the elections now!”
She said the situation that local government corporations now find themselves in is entirely the making of the People’s National Movement (PNM) as it began with their “poorly planned” out reform legislation in the Parliament last year, adding that the UNC had raised objections.
Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister must address the limbo that local government is now placed in and how it intends to rectify the situation.
The judgment should serve as a powerful lesson to them—mere general and ambiguous statements are woefully inadequate when it comes to matters as critical as governance and democracy, she added.
UNC promises
She noted that Parliament will debate two Bills tomorrow, one of which deals with property tax.
“We have fought it as much as we could, but now it is up to you, you must say PNM must go,” she said, noting the legal battles the UNC waged against it.
She said the PNM will use the sitting chairmen and mayors in PNM-run municipal corporations to get works done like pothole patching as they gear up for election.
Persad-Bissessar pointed out that a UNC government had offered 14 per cent to trade union leaders, which they rejected, and they have now accepted four per cent under the PNM.
“That is why they think you are stupid but I know you are not stupid because every rope has an end,” she said.
A UNC government will reopen the refinery, will ensure businesses are paid their VAT refunds, will get the economy going again, will invest in education and ensure laptops for students and GATE financing, she said.
She also promised to tackle crime and the development of gated communities in San Fernando to ensure that people are safe.
Pointing out that crime is at an all-time high, Persad-Bissessar said:
“They are robbing you and setting you on fire. Killing you in your homes and businesses. San Fernando was so safe years ago. People spent all night fishing in front of the PTSC bus yard, remember that. They removed the parking area and the trees and built a roadway. Now in addition to high crime and fear, no one can use the area for recreation. This is the most foolish waterfront design I have ever seen. Why remove the recreation area and build a road ending at the same two traffic points?”