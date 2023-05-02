Kamla threatens to sue Rowley
Anna Ramdass
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has threatened to take legal action against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for stating that she made racist comments with respect to those committing crime.
She is also calling on the Prime Minister to issue an apology and retract his comments. Persad-Bissessar further indicated that legal action will be taken against all media houses and reporters who disseminated Rowley’s comments should an apology and retraction not be forthcoming.
“I have never in my life accused one race of committing criminal attacks against another race in our country. Not lately, not now and not ever! Should an apology and retraction not be presented I will be taking legal action against Keith Rowley for uttering those false, defamatory statements and all media houses and reporters who disseminated said statements,” Persad-Bissessar said in a media release yesterday.
Persad-Bissessar said that Rowley’s comments at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Sports and Family Day in Toco on Sunday showed that he “is a desperate and dishonest man, whose game is up”.
She stressed that she has never accused one race of committing criminal attacks against another race in our country.
“Keith Rowley must know that racial tensions can be incited by falsely accusing me of making this divisive statement. It is most irresponsible. It is dangerous and downright nasty politics,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said this is defamatory of her character and flies in the face of her many years in politics, during which she always celebrated this country’s national unity and harmonious diversity.
“They say that who the gods want to destroy, they first make mad. I want Keith Rowley to know that the national community are not fools. They are watching him, looking at the antics of a desperate man. I want Keith Rowley to know that the lie he told about me yesterday (Sunday) will not stand up in a court of law or the court of public opinion,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She added: “I call upon Keith Rowley to do the right and responsible thing and apologise. He must set the record straight and admit that what was said was false and malicious.”
The former prime minister said she was “extremely concerned” that some media houses carried that “blatant lie” without first speaking to her or attempting to get her comments.
‘Crime does not discriminate’
Persad-Bissessar pointed out that on April 27, 2023 she issued a media release stating that crime does not discriminate.
She noted the first paragraph of the release which stated: “Crime does not discriminate. The victims and perpetrators of crime span all political affiliations, ethnicities, religions, social standings, and income levels. No matter which sector of society we identify with, we must have the humility to accept this fact, put aside emotions and work together for all our citizens. All citizens must equally feel safe in Trinidad and Tobago.”
This, she said, was sent to all media houses and unequivocally contradicts Rowley’s comments.
“These media houses who pontificate with editorials calling for higher standards in public life should themselves be more responsible in their reporting,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“I, therefore, call upon those media houses who replayed and disseminated Rowley’s false statement ascribed to me to similarly apologise and correct the grievous harm that has been done to my character and my reputation,” she added.
“Should an apology and retraction not be presented I will be taking legal action against Keith Rowley for uttering those false statements and all media houses and reporters who disseminated said statements,” said Persad-Bissessar.
