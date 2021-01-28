KAMLA VOTED

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did vote on her motion of no confidence in Minister of National Security Stuart Young.
The Express today erroneously reported that she did not vote on the motion. The error is regretted.
Persad-Bissessar, who piloted the motion, however did not wind up the debate on the private motion as is customary.
The UNC in a release today accused the Government of "hijacking" the debate and bringing the debate to a premature end while the Opposition still had speakers to come "and while cracks on the Government side were being exposed”.
"This was obviously done by Keith Rowley and the PNM in order to run from the debate," the release added.
The release said due to a rotation process because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Leader of the Opposition was in the designated conference room preparing her wind-up response when Minister Terrence Deyalsingh introduced the Government’s underhanded motion.
"Instead of moving a procedural motion to extend the sitting beyond 8 p.m., as the Member for Caroni East and others were waiting to speak, the Government deceitfully moved to have the "Question Put" or debate concluded. The Government was obviously desperate to avoid further exposure by the Opposition Leader in her wind up, given her powerful opening," the release stated.
"To be clear, the Motion of No Confidence was a success for the people of our country. The Opposition uncovered in our Parliament, for the official record, how the Minister of National Security has tragically failed our citizens, and continues to do so.
"Stuart Young was indeed defeated. His defeat was not by the votes in the House, but by the fact that no Government Member of Parliament was able to list a single accomplishment, that even the hierarchy in the PNM revealed their dissatisfaction with Minister Young’s policies, and, most importantly, that his own Leader, the Prime Minister, was absent and did not vote for him," the release stated.
The debate started at 10 a.m as opposed to the usual 1.30 p.m time that debates usually start.
The Standing Orders state that Private Member's Day ends at 6 p.m. During the debate the Standing Orders against repetitive and irrelevant speeches were being offended by both sides- Government and Opposition-speakers.
Standing Order 52 (1) allows for the closure of a debate. It says , "After a question has been proposed, any member may at any time, during the course of a debate, rise in his place and move that the question be put "(ie that the House take a vote). And unless it appears to the Chair (the Speaker) that that motion is an abuse of the rules of the House or an infringement of the rights of the minority that the question be now put, shall be immediately put to the House".
Sources said the House Covid rules do not bar the Prime Minister nor the Leader of the Opposition from being in the chamber at any time that they want.
The motion of no confidence was defeated by 20/18. Those absent from the chamber when the vote was taken were the Prime Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis and Rai Ragbir (Cumuto/Manzanilla MP). Both Robinson-Regis and Ragbir were granted leave of absence by the Speaker. Robinson-Regis, who is on sick leave, was granted leave from January 27 to February 27.
.