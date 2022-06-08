Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for Attorney General Reginald Armour SC to be fired over the issue of recusing himself from the Piarco Airport corruption case which was heard before a Miami judge.
Persad-Bissessar said Armour’s disqualification from the case also created a constitutional crisis, as only the Attorney General can represent the country in civil matters.
The former prime minister was speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) Monday night forum, where she asked who will now represent the country’s interests.
She went on to call on Armour to answer several questions and also suggested that he be investigated by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) for breaching the professional code of conduct for attorneys.
Armour had represented former UNC finance minister Brian Kuei Tung who was charged with fraud in the Piarco International Airport Project since 2002.
Persad-Bissessar said when Armour was appointed AG in March 2022, Kuei Tung filed a motion seeking that Armour recuse himself from the case, citing a conflict of interest.
She said Kuei Tung also asked that Sequor Law, which was representing T&T in the case, be disqualified.
The motion was granted by a Miami judge and Armour was asked to recuse himself.
Persad-Bissessar said the judge also disqualified Sequor Law on the grounds that it worked with and for Armour.
AG’s Office handicapped
Persad-Bissessar said the US judge “agreed with the motion to disqualify Armour on the grounds that he was conflicted, as he had represented Kuei Tung previously in the magistrates’ court in similar matters before the Florida court.
Saying Armour “must go now”, she pointed out that the judge also disqualified the firm Sequor Law on the grounds that “they were working with and for Mr Armour.”
She said Armour cannot now prosecute on behalf of the State and claimed he had not recused himself, as he stated last weekend.
Persad-Bissessar said according to Section 76 (2) of the Constitution, the country’s administrative and legal affairs, as well as legal proceedings for and against the State, “shall be taken in the name of the AG in civil proceedings”.
She also said Armour swore in an April 24 affidavit that former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi had been appointed as the special representative for the Miami matter.
Persad-Bissessar said Armour had claimed that, “I expanded my recusal to include the entirety of the Miami lawsuit to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest”.
“What utter madness!,” she stated. “You have admitted that you are conflicted and still wanted to continue the matter as AG.”
Persad-Bissessar further asserted that Al-Rawi, who is now the Minister of Agriculture, did not have the ministerial power, in the Gazette, to be a client representative managing any civil matter.
Asking who will prosecute in the country’s name she stated: “The AG’s Office is handicapped, as the court is saying he cannot represent Trinidad and Tobago, as he’s conflicted.”
Did PM ask?
Persad-Bissessar asked Armour how he could now prosecute a case he was involved in and whether the involvement had been disclosed to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
She also asked whether any question on the matter had been asked by the PM, before Armour was made Attorney General.
Persad-Bissessar further claimed that Armour, in written submissions to the Florida court, had stated that he was a “note taker” in the case.
She went on to question whether “perjury” had occurred, as she showed documents that she said were records from the Florida court.
Persad-Bissessar said the documents showed Armour had made submissions in January 2005 and listed his “active” involvement in preliminary enquiries in 2004.
Addressing Armour after saying she held “no brief for anyone”, Persad-Bissessar stated, “You said you were a junior note-taker, shame!”
She has asked Armour the extent of his involvement in the matter as AG, as well as whether he discussed “dropping of certain claims, discussing witnesses and trial logistics, even signing a settlement agreement on behalf of the RTT (T&T) that was negotiated by Sequor Law”.
She asked whether Armour signed an agreement knowing he was conflicted and how much money was paid to Sequor Law for the matter.