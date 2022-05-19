Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the police to investigate reports of a long-standing paedophile ring operating within the People’s National Movement (PNM).
She also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the names of his PNM colleagues involved in the paedophile ring alleged by former chairman of the 1997 task force Robert Sabga.
On Monday, Rowley called on acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to find and probe the Sabga report.
In a release yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said it was not surprising that Rowley is focused on the Robert Sabga report commissioned 25 years ago rather than the Justice Jones report, which outlines serious sexual and physical abuse occurring at present under the Children’s Authority.
“This is clearly an attempt to deflect from the disclosure that high-ranking PNM members were and are still involved in a paedophile ring,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said that Rowley has yet to hold his former “hand-picked” director of the Children’s Authority, former PNM candidate Nichola Harvey Mitchell, to account for the crimes committed against vulnerable children under her watch.
Instead, she said the PNM is focused on smearing Sabga and falsely claiming that the report produced by the Sabga-led committee was somehow “buried”.
Persad-Bissessar said the idea that the report produced by Robert Sabga and team was somehow a secretive document or was buried is a “complete lie”.
She noted that on the contrary, the recommendations made in the Sabga report were enacted in Parliament by the Panday government.
The following bills, she said, were introduced in 1999 in response to the Sabga report, sent to a Joint Select Committee and passed in 2000, which the subsequent PNM government refused to implement:
• The Children’s Authority Bill, 1999
• The Children (Amendment) Bill, 1999
• The Adoption of Children Bill, 1999
• The Miscellaneous Provisions (Children) Bill, 1999
• The Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill, 1999.
Quoting Hansard
Persad-Bissessar said that former social development minister Manohar Ramsaran has said on Hansard that the Sabga report was laid in Parliament. The Parliament has however told the Express the report was never laid.
She pointed out that Rowley has been in Parliament since 1987.
She said Ramsaran indicated that he gave a copy of the Sabga report to then police commissioner Hilton Guy and discussed same with him.
She noted further that the Sabga report and its recommendations have been referenced numerous times in relation to legislation enacted by the Panday government to improve the care of children in State facilities, including by Government Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
Persad-Bissessar provided excerpts of Hansard records to show the Sabga report was referenced to in the Parliament.
She said that in 2002, former independent senator Ramesh Deosaran and Camille Robinson-Regis spoke to the report.
The Hansard records:
Deosaran: “Almost five years ago there was a report on children’s homes, it is commonly called the Sabga Report. The gentleman who did the report under the then Ministry of Social Development was Mr Robert Sabga. I would suggest that the Minister look at that report carefully”.
Robinson-Regis: “In fact, that particular Sabga Report was used by the then Ministry of Social Development to examine all the issues as they related to the care of children. The issues that were raised in that report were very revealing in circumstances where our society had depended on a number of foster homes to ensure care for our young children and for children who had suffered abandonment by their families.
“That report did, in fact, inform quite a number of the policies that were developed during that period, especially as they related to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.”
Persad-Bissessar also said that in June 2006, Ramsaran spoke of the report and the Sabga committee.
She added that in 2008, former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj also acknowledged the Sabga report, and was recorded in the Hansard saying that in 2000, after recommendations from the 1997 task force report on children in institutions, a comprehensive package of legislation was enacted.