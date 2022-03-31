Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has warned Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that there are moves afoot in the People’s National Movement (PNM) camp to get him out of office.
“I want to warn you, Rowley — some of your own members are gunning for you. They are coming for you! Your Cabinet is imploding, it is falling apart. Not just the country you have destroyed, but your own Cabinet is imploding,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“And if you think I’m wrong, you better put your spies out there because they are coming for you in this round. I just got a call. I got three calls just before I came onto the platform. So, Rowley, watch out! They are triggering to get you out of office. And you deserve to be put out of office...politically and legally so,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night.
She said the people of Trinidad and Tobago need to ask whether Guyana Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo was correct in the comments he made about Trinidad falling apart because of its failure to diversify the economy.
Persad-Bissessar boasted that nothing negative was said about T&T under her leadership because her government led the way in all areas, including education.
She said at that time there was a global financial crisis and her government ensured the cost of living was kept low for the people by removing value added tax (VAT) on more than 7,000 food items.
“The country had collapsed. The revenue streams were out and gone and done. Joblessness, crime! It is exactly where we are now,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the Covid pandemic followed by the Russia-Ukraine crisis had placed fetters on globalisation and had reinforced the need for sovereignty and security in food and in industrialisation.
However, she said, the Rowley Government has no policies to support the people as she warned that increased prices for fuel, water and electricity are looming.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Finance Minister Colm Imbert had recently stated that he is happy that he has access to more petroleum revenue.
She said it is necessary that he accounts to the population on the amount of revenue generated and the proposed use of this increased revenue.
Persad-Bissessar said this is critical because while the minister is boasting that revenues have increased, the country has seen no indication that the Government intends to borrow less or grab less from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) savings.
She added that Government is continuing apace with the sale of State assets, and the threatened divestment of TSTT, WASA, the Port of Spain port, etc.
She questioned whether the Government will settle the billions in VAT refunds owed to some businesses.
Persad-Bissessar noted the price of rice had increased significantly and she questioned what will be done to cushion the blow of increasing food prices on the population.
She noted that the Government has discontinued food hampers and market baskets for needy citizens.
“I call on the Government to immediately reinstate the food hampers for families as parents prepare to send their children back to school,” she said.
She also called for Government to roll out a one-time uniform grant for school children returning to school, to prevent parents from having to decide if to buy school uniforms and shoes over buying food.
Persad-Bissessar further suggested the Government provide an enhanced subvention to the School Feeding Programme for children.
She also fired back at Rowley who last week spoke about corruption at the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD) under Persad-Bissessar’s administration.
“When will you stop looking in the rear-view mirror? Who have done wrong, take them and lock them up, I don’t care,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley complains about the EMBD contractors but these very contractors are given contracts under his Government.