Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the United National Congress (UNC) local government representatives will not be “lazy” but will follow the party’s mandate of being people-centred and action-oriented.
In an exclusive interview with the Express on Sunday, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC wrapped up its screening process on Sunday as it interviewed candidates for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, Port of Spain City Corporation and the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.
The UNC will present its team of candidates on Nomination Day on June 26 at a public meeting.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC candidates are a balanced mix of returning councillors and new ones.
“We have a diverse group representing the rainbow of Trinidad and Tobago and of diversity and young and not so young,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said over the entire screening process, hundreds of supporters turned out at UNC headquarters in support of their prospective candidates in massive, lively displays.
“The UNC continues to attract an impressive number of young bright persons, from all walks of life, including many young women,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar extended thanks to the screening committee, the National Executive, MPs, senators and co-ordinators for the long hours of hard work.
The party, she said, has a rigorous multi-layer screening process of both proposed councillor candidates and proposed aldermen.
Asked why she thinks the UNC team is the better option, Persad-Bissessar said, “I say there are good people in all political organisations. We are the better option because in addition to good people, our political organisation has a track record of people-cantered delivery and actual plans.”
She said the UNC is campaigning on ideas, plans and policies to improve citizens’ quality of life.
“The PNM is campaigning on innuendo, gossip, reputation destruction, political opportunism, purchasing deceit and outright untruths. Those things do nothing to improve the lives of our citizens. Anyone can shout for hours from a podium. Still, if you don’t have a high work efficiency, sympathetic disposition, fair-minded consideration and a proper professional plan, you will not be able to improve people’s lives,” she said.
“Property tax...is not going to improve citizens’ lives,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar noted that the UNC government was able to deliver a lot to the people without imposing taxes and it was also able to grow the economy.
“We didn’t pay ministers’ families $250 million in rent or have over 200 ministerial recusals in Cabinet. We didn’t crash the energy sector, and we were not lazy. Their poor decisions have shrunk the economy by 20 per cent, and they are now resorting to over-taxing citizens,” she said.
“And don’t believe they can do anything through local government reform to stimulate the economy and improve the delivery of goods and services. They have been in charge of the central government for eight years, and even with all that funding and power, they could not achieve those goals,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC has an economic transformation plan.
She promised that a UNC government will lower corporation taxes to a minimum of 18 per cent over the next five years and scrap the property tax.
She said the UNC will deregulate and simplify the processes for environmental clearances and approvals for new and existing businesses. “Over-regulation and prohibitive initial requirements increase start-up costs, cause time delays which chase away new businesses and often stifle fledgling ones,” she said.
She said a UNC government will also pursue double taxation agreements with more countries in South America, West Africa and other Commonwealth countries to increase the country’s attractiveness to highly skilled and professional foreigners.
Persad-Bissessar said a UNC government will strengthen legislation to protect minority shareholders, which is currently one of the problematic areas in the country’s ease of doing business.
She said they will also aggressively enhance legislation regarding contract law and mediation.
Currently, it takes between four and six years to settle contract disputes, she said.
She said her government will reduce the costs of exporting a container of locally manufactured goods by:
i) improving road infrastructure to decrease transport costs to ports from factory
ii) hiring of more customs and excise personnel to increase the efficiency of their operations
iii) investing heavily in improving port infrastructure to attract new shipping lines
iv) increasing the number of bonded areas offsite the ports, thus freeing up space within the ports for exporters
v) strengthening management and technological systems to reduce inspection and documentation times and speed up throughflow times
vi) utilisation of blockchain technology as a way of keeping track of transactions and documentation and for asset management.
Persad-Bissessar said a UNC Government will invest and expand the T&T Bureau of Standards to enhance their ability to test imported products and reject inferior products from entering our country.
“We are inundated with the dumping of inferior products, which is detrimental to our local manufacturers who adhere to higher quality standards,” she said.
She said they will also work with fellow Caricom members to create new and enhanced trade agreements.
With respect to crime, Persad-Bissessar promised that a UNC government has a plan to make the country safer.
Some aspects of this plan, she said, includes “stand your ground” legislation to protect against home invasions.
She said there will be increased gun ownership for citizens who are law-abiding and deserving.
She reiterated the plan to restructure the National Security Ministry into the ministry of home affairs and ministry of defence.