Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says it is scandalous that the Office of the Prime Minister took no immediate action to address a report submitted to it since December 2021 which detailed horrors at children’s homes in this country.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, the former prime minister said it is shameful and disgraceful that the report also disclosed that alleged gang leader Anthon “Bombay” Boney, now deceased, was contacted to help find five boys who absconded from the Children’s Authority’s care and nothing was done.
“That is beyond insane, in my view...that is beyond shameful,” she said.
The report, entitled “Safeguarding children in community residences and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, by a Cabinet-appointed team, was submitted last December to Gender Affairs Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.
It was laid in the Parliament on April 29, 2022.
One of the report’s central findings is that the Authority is not fulfilling its responsibility to children.
Persad-Bissessar lambasted both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Webster-Roy for sitting on the report.
She recalled that in March 2021, five boys ran away from the Authority’s care, and she read excerpts from the report which stated that negligence led to the death of two of the boys.
She noted the report concluded that “the fact that the residents were in the care of the State and specifically the Child Support Centre makes the failure to analyse the files of the boys in a coordinated manner negligence which resulted in the death of the two boys”.
Persad-Bissessar said there must be justice for the two murdered boys.
“What kind of society are we turning into when we just turn a blind eye to the murder of children!” she said. She noted that a task force has been established, but she questioned what will happen in the interim in these homes.
“Did you know that certain homes were recommended to close immediately has not happened? They’re still open. What is going on there?” she asked, adding that steps should be taken to close the homes that were flagged.
Persad-Bissessar also noted that in the report there were 267 instances of the word “sexual”, and 286 instances of the word “sex”, and yet no immediate action was taken on the report.
“This lady now wants to come and cry crocodile tears. She’s in tears! I don’t want tears, Madam, I want justice for the children who have been abused. We want action. So stay home and cry and let somebody do the job, who can do the job.
“This is scandalous and a dereliction of duty because we are dealing with the most vulnerable in our country—we are talking about our children. So, Madam, stay home and cry! I repeat! Get somebody who can do the job. Just go and all of you should go!” said Persad-Bissessar.