Opposition Senator Anil Roberts has been referred to the Parliament's Privileges Committee for comments he made about Senate President Christine Kangaloo on his "douglAR politics" social media show.
At the Senate sitting on Tuesday Government leader Franklin Khan moved a motion seeking to have Roberts penalised for attempting to ridicule Kangaloo.
Khan referred to statements made by Roberts following a ruling by Kangaloo last Tuesday that he withdraw from further participating in the sitting of the Senate.
Khan said on Roberts' "dougLAR Politics" broadcast on the same day (Tuesday February 23rd) and on Friday February 26 at 7.30 p.m., Roberts "utilised satirical subtext" to allege that Kangaloo was biased in dealing with him.
He said Roberts referred to himself as "booming voice" and the Senate, as "Kangaroo Court".
"While this may appear to some as harmless comedy, it is not. It is in fact a dangerous pattern of conduct on the part of this Member that threatens this institution of democracy," Khan said.
Kangaloo said she would refer the matter for ruling to Vice President of the Senate Nigel DeFreitas, having regard to the nature of the motion (ie because it involves her).
De Freitas delivered a ruling on Tuesday night.
He said he received a copy of the privilege Motion and the broadcast via the office of the Clerk of the Senate.
He said a decision on whether the matter referred to is indeed a breach of the privileges of this Senate falls to the Committee of Privileges.
"I have carefully considered this matter,
and having regard to the facts presented and well-established parliamentary practice and procedure, I am satisfied that a prima facie case of breach of privilege has been made. Accordingly, I now refer this matter to the Committee of Privileges for investigation and report." said De Freitas.
What Roberts said:
In his social media broadcast, Roberts, among other things said: "The headmistress (called) Kangaroo oversaw weekly meetings of the Kangaroo court. The court consisted of red snakes and yellow jackets. One yellow jacket called Booming Voice got under the skin of headmistress Kangaroo. She would pick on him, interrupt him, shout at him like a deranged school teacher, a principal, a headmistress who did not have her coffee. She would without reason, without quoting a single Sitting Order prevent him from completing his contributions. In aid of the people, fighting for their rights, the food, the fuel, freedom of the yellow jackets and all the citizens, Senator Booming Voice was never perturbed as headmistress Kangaroo became venomous, bitter, angry and dictatorial. All of the Senate realised that Headmistress Kangaroo was clearly lacking loving, tenderness and affection in her life. So the people said a prayer for headmistress Kangaroo that she would be able to do her job properly, fairly, with love, tenderness for all- the red snakes and the yellow jackets," Roberts said, as he concluded his "fairytale" on dougLAR Politics.