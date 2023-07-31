A health hub, complete with a doctor on site, and also a café that offers fresh juices and sandwiches are services launched at Kappa Drugs as it opened its newest location at Gulf City Mall on Friday.
With this being its first branch in South Trinidad, purchasing manager Kristine Robinson told the Express, “We would love to be part of the community and get our community to know and trust the Kappa name. That’s our goal. We have heard so much about the (San Fernando) market and how its thriving and growing.”
Twenty-five people are employed at this location.
Kappa Drugs is also located in Glencoe and Woodbrook, however, unlike these branches, the Gulf City branch will be affiliated with a private hospital – Gulf View Medical Centre — located nearby.
Customers have access to the concierge desk at Kappa Drugs where appointments can be booked.
A doctor is on site and there is also an examination room at the location.
Also, prescriptions can also be filled at Kappa’s pharmacy.
Andrew Friday, customer service, media and communications officer at Gulf View Medical Centre said, “The health hub is a collaboration between Kappa Drugs, a pharmacy, and Gulf View Medical Centre, a private hospital, to combine pharmaceutical services with the same service that you will get in a private hospital.”
He said there are laboratory services which allows for lab tests to be done while a person shops.
The results can either be collected in person within two to three hours, or can be sent via e-mail or WhatsApp.
He said, “We have our phlebotomy station right here at the health hub, so you can come with your referrals for your labs and get the lab tests done … Also, we have a doctor who is in everyday from 11 a.m. so you can get consultation based on whatever prescription you have. If you need some clarification on your prescription, we have a doctor who is here … We have the GP (general practitioner) and lab services, in a nutshell that is our condensed services”
Kappa Kafe is another new concept at Kappa Drugs. Fresh fruits will be available to produce juices which will be bottled for sale instore.
Fruit cups and smoothies are also expected to soon be introduced.
Sandwiches made with brioche bread and baguettes will also be prepared on spot.
These, Robinson said, will present variety for the customer.
The new store is able to provide over the counter drugs and prescription medication and the aisles offer health and fitness, stationery, baby and grocery items and toys.