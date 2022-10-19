FORMER finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira says her decision to contest the leadership position at the People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections is not to usurp Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, but to strengthen the party so as to ensure it retains national governance.
“I want to make it clear because we are all part of the PNM, and I understand the sense that you feel you’re supporting Karen Tesheira against the Prime Minister, Keith Rowley. I can understand the sense of anxiety, but the truth of the matter is he’s the Prime Minister and we recognise he’s the Prime Minister,” Nunez-Tesheira said while speaking during a public meeting at Clifton Hill Sports Club in Point Fortin on Monday night.
She told her audience she cannot be seen not to support the party’s leadership because she and her team want to help them, but the leadership needs to be honest.
“You cannot fix what you do not acknowledge and if the structure, as Dr Ken Butcher says, does not allow for that level of interaction, does not allow for your message to reach where it must reach to feel the pain and the suffering that many will quietly go through, then something is wrong, and that’s where we come in,” she stated.
Opining that the party’s leadership has lost touch with its voting base, she condemned the recent statement of Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who suggested people should cut back on eating ham and macaroni pie, and that of Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, who said people should ride bicycles if they could not afford fuel following the fuel price increases and switch to using a coal pot to reduce the amount of money spent on cooking gas.
“I cannot help from looking at the sense of alienation and disconnect that the Government has with the people that have voted for them. I cannot help notice that. And, of course, we saw that most recently with the bicycle, the breadfruit, the macaroni...don’t eat macaroni, don’t eat ham. What you doing on the road eight o’clock in the night so go home...and other things like that. You don’t tell people that. You don’t speak to people like that. No, you don’t. You don’t disrespect people like that,” she added.
Treat people with dignity
Drawing reference to the phrase “let them eat cake”, which was attributed to Marie Antoinette in the 18th century when informed that the French peasants were suffering and had no bread to eat, Nunez-Tesheira said: “So, the coal pot and all of those things are the equivalent.
“So, we are not here to bring down the party, we’re here to build the party. We are here to make sure the party understands you don’t speak to people like that. Everybody wants to be treated with dignity, everybody.
“The point I’m making is this...my role is one of supporting the party into ensuring that we form the next government, but we also have to be honest. I’ve been on a number of shows, I’ve written articles, so for me to say all is right with the Government I do not feel that way but that is not my role tonight. Because if I come here within the family, we have to ensure that the family gets stronger not weaker. We have to get it stronger but we have to make it stronger in a way that everybody matters. And, everybody matters,” she continued.
“What I’ve witnessed and I’m sorry to say this, but we have seen too many of our young black and brown people being labelled in a very negative way, and opportunities for advancement not being provided to become entrepreneurs. I’m sorry to say this but your ambition is not to go and get a ten days as if that is all you’re supposed to settle for and all you’re supposed to be happy with. That is not what you are to settle for while five per cent, or whatever per cent, can’t have enough.”