Karen Nunez-Tesheira says she has no interest in becoming a member of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Cabinet if she becomes political leader of the party.
She said when the PNM was in opposition she was offered a cabinet position twice and she turned it down as she was not happy with who was financing it.
She said one of the persons, who was someone “very high up in the party”, and continues to be, came to her house and offered her a position of senator and she told him that she wanted no part of his party.
“They sent somebody else at Hyatt who I got on very well with and I told them I want no part of the party because I’m not happy with who is financing it. And I don’t want any part of anybody controlling me, telling me what to do and making decisions that are not in the interest of the country,” Nunez-Tesheira recalled.
“And the person said ‘what you taking that on so for Karen’ and I said that’s who I am. I don’t want it. So if you ask me now with what’s going on there, I think you have the answer,” she added.
She said there was a “sense” that she could have brought value to the party as a Cabinet member, based on her track record.
“So I had to make a decision. Did I want to be part of something that I did not feel comfortable with? So I withdrew. So I think the better thing was not to ill-speak but to withdraw. And I am a Patrick Manning supporter 100 per cent. I believe in his 2020 vision and maybe that’s one of the reasons he made me Minister of Finance because he felt that I would carry through with his policy. So I don’t think I fitted in well and the better thing I think for me to have done was to step back, rather than get myself embroiled in situations where I would definitely not be comfortable,” she said.
Strengthening the party
Nunez-Tesheira was responding to questions from members of the public on Sunday during the launch of her campaign for leadership of the PNM held at the corner of Shende Street and Sunshine Avenue in San Juan.
During her address, Nunez-Tesheira called on the more than 50 people present at the launch to endorse her, saying her track record as former member of parliament and minister for two and a half years under the Manning administration spoke for itself.
One of the biggest accomplishments, she said, was weathering the storm of the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.
“I have to say that together with the Governor of the Central Bank and the support of the Prime Minister that we were able to weather that storm which many countries did not. And I think we have to recognise that as an accomplishment because the story would have been very different,” she stated.
Nunez-Tesheira, Junior Barrack and Ronald Boynes are challenging Rowley for leadership of the PNM.
In all, 16 executive posts are on the line at the party’s internal election on November 26 and 27 and December 4.
Also speaking at the launch was Kenneth Butcher, who is on Nunez-Tesheira’s team and contesting the post of PNM chairman.
He said there was a misconception that Nunez-Tesheira was trying to overthrow the Prime Minister.
“No she can’t. She’s not a member of Parliament. We are working together and strengthening the party for the local government elections and the general elections because if we don’t do that, we would be out of Government,” he pointed out.
As to why he wanted to become chairman of the party, Butcher said his team had been receiving feedback from the ground that “things were not right in the country”.
“The reason why I am going here now is because of the discontent from the people, not only from members,” he said.