HE notice of application for interim relief filed by Karen Nunez-Tesheira challenging the three-day People’s National Movement internal elections will be heard at 10 a.m. today before Justice Devindra Rampersad via virtual hearing.
Nunez-Tesheira, a lawyer, is contesting the post of political leader in the internal elections.
Nunez-Tesheira and PNM members Ken Butcher, who is contesting the post of chairman, and Bishop Victor Phillip, vying for the post of election officer, are challenging voting over a three-day period in the internal elections on November 26 and 27 and December 4.
They have brought action before the court seeking interim orders that the party’s election be held in the customary way on one day or, alternatively, an interim order that the election be postponed until the determination of the claim.
Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, named as the defendant, is being sued in his capacity as the PNM general secretary.
The claimants’ attorneys in the matters are Peter Taylor and Egon Embrack.
The lawsuit states that the party’s central executive took a decision on August 10 to conduct the internal election on the three days and this was ratified by the general council members. The claimants are however contending that such a decision is equivalent to an amendment for which the central executive did not have the authority and which therefore renders the action unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.
Threat to transparency
The lawsuit stated that any decision to consider, adapt, amend or deal with the party’s constitution must be made at the Annual Convention. “We maintain that the only way the election can be changed from an election day to three days is by way of resolution by the Annual Convention and this has not been done,” the claimants are contending.
This year the convention will be held on December 4.
The claimants allege that the defendant had not yet disclosed the final list of registered electors, the venues for the conduct of the election still remain a mystery and they were unaware if polling cards were mailed to registered voters.
Monetary compensation is said to be an inadequate remedy in the matter. The risk involved in failing to stop the defendant “is as great as it is unquantifiable since if the defendant is allowed to succeed, an existential threat to the democratic principles of transparency, accountability and fairness becomes clear and present has wider implications for the governance of the country,” the lawsuit states.
Apart from the interim orders mentioned, the claimants are seeking an interim order that the contact information required for membership registration be disclosed or included on the membership list of registered votes to be sent to the candidates; another interim order for this list to be distributed forthwith to all candidates and that the candidates or their representatives be allowed to monitor and countersign the ballots. An order compelling the defendant to provide the minutes of the August 10 meeting where the decision was made to change the format of the internal election and costs is also being sought.
Cummings has been defending the party’s decision to hold the elections over three days, saying the General Council approved an expansion of the process to further democratise the process.