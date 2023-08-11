Open the door and “run Forest, run” before it is too late!
This is the advice former minister of finance Karen Tesheira gave “battered” citizens yesterday, as she announced her resignation from the People’s National Movement (PNM) with immediate effect.
Equating the PNM administration’s treatment of citizens to the signs of a “battered wife syndrome”, she said if Government is allowed another five years in office, “what they haven’t done already, they will finish the job”.
“Because then we would have given them the licence to continue the conduct and that cannot be good for our democratic status. It cannot be good for the next generation,” she told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
Tesheira, who has been a member of the PNM since the late 1990s, was finance minister under the Patrick Manning administration from 2007 to 2010.
She unsuccessfully challenged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for leadership of the party in the PNM’s internal election in December 2022.
Tesheira officially tendered her resignation from the PNM via a letter to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings yesterday “with immediate effect”.
She did not give a reason for her resignation, which came four days before the August 14 local government election, but thanked the party for the opportunity she was “afforded to be of service”.
Tesheira told the Express she had no plans of forming her own political party or joining the United National Congress (UNC), National Transformation Alliance (NTA) or any other party, as some people were saying.
She said she had been pondering resigning from the PNM for some time.
She said a “constant barrage of events” and actions taken by the Rowley-led administration, which showed a “brazen disregard” for citizens, led to her decision.
Among them, she said, was the Government’s approach to the Brent Thomas issue, the recent Privy Council ruling on local government elections, the 2021 Commissioner of Police merit list fiasco, and “attack on the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions”.
“I think it is the continuous emboldendment, the brazenness, the ‘they ent riot yet’ attitude of this Government, where they feel that they can be able to push the envelope to the edge, seemingly without any response from the citizenry, either out of a sense of hopelessness, helplessness or in many cases a fear; a fear of punishment, and when I say punishment I don’t mean literally punishment, but in terms of job security and opportunities,” Tesheira said.
She added: “What I can say is they, the battered citizens, need to open the door and ‘run Forest, run’ before it is too late. Run, run as fast as you can. Give yourself a chance to breathe and regroup because if they don’t, that door will be locked shut and there will be no turning back. And that is the reason why I resigned.”