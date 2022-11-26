PROSPECTIVE candidate for leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Karen Nunez-Tesheira has suffered a second defeat in her challenge against the party’s internal taking place over a three-day period beginning today.
Last night a three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson, dismissed the appeal Nunez-Tesheira brought against the decision of High Court judge Justice Devindra Rampersad that was delivered on Wednesday.
The judge had dismissed an application for interim relief as Nunez-Tesheira sought to have the election temporarily postponed.
But in their ruling last night, the panel said they could find no fault with the judge’s findings.
“The judge considered all the issues and thoroughly applied the law. We can’t say he came to any decision that was plainly wrong. Instead, we can say that he was plainly right.
“The way he considered the evidence was impeccable,” said Justice Bereaux, who delivered the ruling at 9.25 p.m.
The election is set to take place over this weekend as well as on December 4, with voting taking take place in all 41 constituencies.
Nunez-Tesheira, was contending that the new arrangement for the election was unconstitutional and unlawful and therefore she was seeking to have the court temporarily prevent it from taking place.
She contended that under section 18(1) of the party’s constitution it was clearly stated that the election had to take place on just one day.
Nunez-Teshiera, along with two other claimants – Ken Butcher and Bishop Victor Phillip – brought the application for injunctive relief last week. On Wednesday however, Justice Rampersad dismissed it and cleared the way for the election to take place.
Butcher is vying for the position of chairman of the party under Nunez-Tesheira’s slatewhile Phillip is contesting the election for the position of elections officer.
But while the judge dismissed the injunctive relief application, he also found there was a serious issue to be tried in the substantive action, that is, whether the election was actually allowed to take place over the three-day period.
This was one of the main issues raised by attorney Egon Embrack who argued the appeal on behalf of the claimants.
In making the findings, the attorney said Justice Rampersad contradicted himself.
He also questioned what the difficulty was in Government postponing the election for a few days until the conflict was ironed out.
“When it comes to elections in this country, we have to be very careful. If the Government can postpone local government elections, why can’t it stop the internal elections?” he asked.
He was making reference to the decision by Government to postpone local government election from next month until next December.
Issues were also raised over the security of cast ballots on each of the three days.
Embrack noted that based on correspondence from representatives of the political party it was stated that the ballot boxes will be transported by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and stored at a secret location until the ballots are tabulated.
But this raises serious issues of concern, he stated.
He said the candidates and their representatives ought to be present at every stage of the election.
It is not known if the ballot boxes will be tampered with while being stored at the “secret location”, said the attorney.
In response, Senior Counsel Russell Martineau called on the panel to dismiss the appeal.
“I don’t think anyone can fault the Justice Rampersad on this issue,” said Martineau.
He went on to add that when it came to the law governing injunctions the judge was careful in considering the issues.
The first step he said was for the court to determine whether there was a serious issue to be tried.
“And my learned friend succeeded on that argument. Having been successful on that argument, my learned friend thought that should be the end of the matter. This is not an open and shut case,” stated Martineau.
He went on to add that having found there was a triable issue, the court went on to consider the balance of justice.
“And you do not get that from the Bar table, you get that from the evidence. And the judge dealt with that. He asked where is the evidence of injustice (taking place against the claimants if the election was to proceed over three days).”
Martineau said the court was correct to find that the greater injustice would have been suffered by the defendants if the election was to be stopped.
He added the judge was also correct to dismiss the application on the ground of delay.
“It was since August they knew the election was taking place on three days,” said Martineau.
He said what the claimants were seeking to do was
He noted that there were in excess of 100,000 PNM members eligible to vote.
“No doubt people are preparing for it, they may have arranged their time accordingly and now these people (claimants) are saying postpone the election to some uncertain day,” said Martineau.