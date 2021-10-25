A native of Trinidad and Tobago and a citizen of Denmark, Dr Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted was pleasantly surprised by soca artiste Kees Dieffenthaller on Thursday as she received the 2021 World Food Prize for her “ground-breaking research, critical insights and landmark innovations in developing holistic, nutrition-sensitive approaches to aquaculture and food systems”.
Invited by the organisers to surprise Dr Thilsted—who had previously listed the band as her favourite act—Kees did not disappoint as he performed for a gathering of over 800 persons representing 75 different countries, at the World Food Prize Laureate Awards Ceremony held in the magnificent Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines, Iowa, USA.
“It was an honour to celebrate with Dr Shakuntala as she received the prestigious World Food Award for her exceptional works,” said Dieffenthaller. “Being the ‘surprise’ for her and to share a piece of our culture and music with all in attendance was pure joy. Knowing that she was grown and raised in San Fernando was very significant and special to me as well. It was my first time performing in Iowa and I give thanks for the all beautiful places music takes us expected and unexpectedly.”
Having commenced her career as the first and only woman in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries on the island of Tobago, Thilsted now serves as the Global Lead for Nutrition and Public Health at WorldFish—a global CGIAR research centre headquartered in Malaysia. Her work guides WorldFish, as well as other research institutions, major funders, government agencies and public and private organisations to work together to reshape food systems to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Young researchers whom Thilsted has mentored now use her holistic approach to increase the sustainable production and consumption of nutritious fish and fish-based foods in Asia, Africa and the Pacific.
As an adviser to heads of state, ministers, high-level panels and international boards, she provides direction for research, policies and practices in pursuit of improved food systems that boost biodiversity, enhance environments, reinforce resilient communities, increase incomes, empower women and provide adequate nutrition for all. She said:
“I am truly honoured to receive the 2021 World Food Prize, and I am deeply humbled to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those of past laureates. Aside from personal joy and gratitude, as a scientist, I feel this award is an important recognition of the essential but often overlooked role of fish and aquatic food systems in agricultural research for development. Fish and aquatic foods offer life-changing opportunities for millions of vulnerable women, children, and men to be healthy and well-nourished.”
Feed millions
Thilsted’s trailblazing research on small, native fish species in Bangladesh led to the development of nutrition-sensitive approaches to aquatic food systems at all levels, from the farm to food processing to final consumers, resulting in improved diets for millions of the most vulnerable people in Asia and Africa. Nutrition-sensitive approaches place nutrition and public health at the core of how food is produced, processed, transported, priced, distributed and consumed.
Thilsted expanded the evolution of food systems from “feeding” to “nourishing” hundreds of millions of people who depend on fish and other aquatic foods as an integral part of their food and nutrition security, livelihoods and culture. While fashioning more productive and sustainable aquaculture practices for smallholder farmers, Thilsted proceeded to rejuvenate agro-ecosystems, broaden biodiversity and activate women’s involvement in fisheries. She extended her mission to increase fish consumption through the creation and widespread use of safe, nutritious fish-based foods and reduction of food waste.
“The potential of diverse and nutritious aquatic foods is ripe for harvesting,” said Thilsted, “offering a path to produce sufficient food supply without increasing carbon emissions while reducing ecosystem stress and habitat loss.”
With a ceremony rivalling that of the Nobel Prize, which its founder, Dr Norman Borlaug, won in 1970 for his work in global agriculture, each year world-class performers take the stage to honour the World Food Prize Laureate. Past performers have included Ray Charles, John Denver, Chachi Tadesse, and Kathak Gunjan. Following the ceremony, the celebration continued at the Laureate Awards Dinner, held in the Capitol Rotunda.