Keisha Ghatt had spent most of her life battling the disease of addiction and hoping for a second chance at life.
She had spent months weaning herself off the substances that she felt controlled her very existence and praying to God for redemption.
With four children and a life with a husband in Waterloo, Keisha had struggled for years to build some sense of stability, making her way to Church on Sundays and being as present as possible for the sake of her family.
But her life and the possibility of recovery would come to a sudden end on the morning of March 25 when her dismembered body was found off the junction in McBean, Couva.
Her body had been torn apart by the impact of a passing vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. And she would remain unidentified for almost one month before family members could locate her.
She left behind four children, ages 11, two, one and the last, only a few months old. Ghatt was 32 years old.
“No mother should ever feel this pain,” her mother Shelly Ghatt told the Sunday Express in a telephone interview last Thursday.
“I am in pain over how she went, not one driver stopped, the driver who bounced her and the person who was filming. I don’t want to judge no one but it is so confusing to me. I leave it in the hands of the Creator, I leave it in his hands,” she said.
Photo ID
Ghatt told the Sunday Express she had last seen her daughter on the evening of March 19, when she visited with her children and husband after attending a church service.
Later that evening, she said Keisha left her family’s home in Waterloo in search of drugs, something she would often do. Ghatt said Keisha’s husband did not at first report her missing, as he was expecting her eventual return.
One week later, she said the family had grown distraught and made a report to police of her disappearance. Within the last month, she said the family has been told to visit the morgue on several occasions in search of a body.
However, Keisha would only be identified through a photo sent to her father by staff on April 19.
“They (Keisha and husband) were by me on the 19th (March), and they had just come from church. He told us that on that very evening she left. Now another thing is she was having a problem with substance abuse, and he knew that she would often go but she would come back. He said one week went by and she did not come back, so he started to get worried and went to make a report,” she said.
“Within that time, we got information that there is a body here and there to identify. He did the protocol thing and we saw that person was not there. One or two other family members went, and it was the same thing, so we kept praying and hoping until Tuesday when we got a call from her father that someone from the morgue sent a photo of a Jane Doe and he identified her body by the picture. We went down with her husband and identified the body,” she said.
By the grace of God
Ghatt, who said she was not able to view her child’s body due to the severe mutilation, learned of how her daughter was killed through a video circulating on social media. She said the family has been in a state of shock, with more questions than answers since the discovery.
“My daughters sent me the video that was circulating some weeks back on social media and these things of a girl being knocked down on the road and cars were running over her. That was my daughter. That is when I broke down. I have so many questions, my main thing is that we did locate her body,” she said.
Her daughter, she said, was certain to be free of pain and in the hands of God. However, she said, her potential to recover had been lost to the tragedy.
“She is at peace with her heavenly father after so much pain and sorrow. She was really trying to wean herself off the drugs, she gave it up for a while during her last pregnancy and she started going to church and that was it,” Ghatt said.
“She was really trying but such is life. We were going to try to put her in rehab with family members putting together to see that happen, but we didn’t even get to. I am dealing with it by the grace of God and what he did for us on the cross... it is not that she is gone because if what I believe in is true then she is in the creator’s arms,” she said.
No funeral plans have yet been made.