SOCIAL media was abuzz yesterday as the fried chicken franchise, KFC, announced that its customers would now have to pay $2 for condiment packages at the restaurant chain.
Many persons who visited the Independence Square, Port of Spain, branch took to Facebook to express their displeasure with this price add-on.
One user said: “A simple boycott will make KFC reverse its decision to charge extra for condiments.”
Another said: “Why are you all charging people $2 for condiments? KFC you all are really acting greedy. Have a heart on people nah. Geez. I am not buying your KFC anymore.”
Another KFC customer complained of the new charge being kept a secret, as it was not officially announced on the chain’s social media pages, but only on its website.
KFC responded to the user and said: “In efforts to maintain our quality and standard of supply, condiments will now be available for purchase. You can add either of these packages to your order package one (two ketchup, one mustard and one pepper) $2 or package two (three ketchup and one pepper) $2.”
When contacted by the Express yesterday, chief executive officer of Prestige Holdings, Simon Hardy, said it was a difficult decision to make, but it was between raising the prices of the meals or the condiments and the company decided to go this route, in order to mitigate the cost on the meals.
The price of the condiments applies to drive-through, take-away and delivery.
Hardy said the decision stemmed from the numerous price increases because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which the franchise had absorbed.
“Another major factor is that the cost of oil has gone up 65 per cent. In addition, the cost of packaging has gone up, the cost of chicken has gone up and the cost of our drinks has gone up. These are unprecedented times with the pandemic disrupting supply chains along with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has created more complications, pushing up costs even more leaving the franchise with no choice but to look at adjustments,” Hardy said.
He used the analogy that Caribbean Airlines, which initially allowed travellers to fly with two suitcases free before introducing a cost and weight limit, so KFC was forced to get creative because of the onslaught of increases.
Hardy made it clear that it was now $2 per package for the condiments and not $2 each for the container to put the condiments in.
Contacted for comment, Anthony Sabga-Aboud, director of Global Brands, the parent company of Church’s Chicken, Wok N Roll and Pizza Boys, said increasing the price of condiments was not his company’s intentions at this time and customers will continue to receive condiments with their purchase.
Asked if the increase in food prices and other raw materials will make the fast food chain consider this move, Sabga-Aboud maintained his statement that the condiments will remain free with the food purchases at this time.