OVER one hundred KFC delivery drivers stayed away from work as a form of protest over the new salary arrangement that was put in place by Prestige Holdings Limited management.
In an internal memo last Friday to the managers it stated that the delivery rate has increased from $15 to $20 as of yesterday.
Also, the hourly rate for contract drivers will move from $10 per delivery to $18, which means the company will no longer be paying the $20 gas allowance per hour.
This move is not sitting well with the drivers.
An Arima KFC driver who asked to remain anonymous told the Express yesterday that the removal of their gas allowances is unjust.
“The drivers cannot protest so we formed a WhatsApp group and 155 KFC drivers from across the country decided not to show up to work. It had a few who still went out but the majority heeded to the call. This is not fair as no consultations was had with us.”
The contracted worker argued that with the new price of $18 per delivery and the cut in the $20 gas allowance per hour means drivers will be working for less.
“We use our private vehicles and within the six hour shift there are 13 to 14 drivers so with these new measures, some will be working for next to nothing. This position must be revisited by Prestige Holdings. I use to make $250 a day now this will be decreased to $150- $200 a day.”
Another issue the driver brought up is that his colleagues including himself risk their lives at times when delivering in hotspot areas.
“ Just recently some men grabbed the KFC from the driver who was making a delivery and shot at his car. Another driver car was shot at also, so we putting our lives at risk. I like working for KFC do not get me wrong but this new policy hard to accept,” the driver lamented.
He also added that the contracted workers have already begun to look for new jobs as things are increasing day by day.
The Express contacted Prestige Holdings Group chief executive officer Simon Hardy who said he was aware of the isolated incidents of drivers not reporting for duty but could not confirm that 155 contract workers did in fact stay away.
Hardy quickly addressed the issue about the drivers risking their lives at hot spot areas.
“At all our outlets if there were issues in the past at various areas, we will air mark it to do not deliver in those zones. It’s not worth putting anyone lives at risk for deliveries. Also we are not in control of the elements in our society, so anything can happen at any given time, which is out of our remit, however we do not send people knowingly into trouble spots.”
Responding to revisit the policy Hardy said time must be given, as it’s a new policy.
“With the new policy it is now $18 per delivery, so while the drivers may talk about the $20 gas allowance per hour being moved, is anyone talking about how the delivery salary has now increased to $18?.
“It depends on how many orders a driver does per day. The company may have to revisit how many drivers we contract out at any given time, as it makes no sense having someone sitting there not doing orders,” Hardy added.